Indianapolis Colts Over/Under Win Total: IND Looks To Avoid Repeat Of 2025
"A roller-coaster of a year" would most accurately define the 2025 season for the Colts.
Let's check out the Colts' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.
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Indianapolis Colts
Over 7.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 7.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
What to know: What an odd 2025 season it was for the Colts.
Indianapolis started 7-1 and held the No. 1 seed in the AFC after Week 8. However, it then lost eight of its final nine games, including a seven-game losing streak to end the season.
That collapse included a four-game stretch without starting quarterback Daniel Jones due to injury. Jones will remain the starter in 2026 after signing a two-year, $88 million contract extension.
Odds: This upcoming season, Indianapolis is the +380 third choice to win the AFC South, the +2900 11th choice to win the AFC and the +600 21st choice to win the Super Bowl.
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