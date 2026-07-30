National Football League
Indianapolis Colts Over/Under Win Total: IND Looks To Avoid Repeat Of 2025
National Football League

Indianapolis Colts Over/Under Win Total: IND Looks To Avoid Repeat Of 2025

Published Jul. 30, 2026 12:40 a.m. ET

"A roller-coaster of a year" would most accurately define the 2025 season for the Colts.

Let's check out the Colts' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

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Indianapolis Colts

Over 7.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 7.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

What to know: What an odd 2025 season it was for the Colts. 

Indianapolis started 7-1 and held the No. 1 seed in the AFC after Week 8. However, it then lost eight of its final nine games, including a seven-game losing streak to end the season. 

That collapse included a four-game stretch without starting quarterback Daniel Jones due to injury. Jones will remain the starter in 2026 after signing a two-year, $88 million contract extension.

Odds: This upcoming season, Indianapolis is the +380 third choice to win the AFC South, the +2900 11th choice to win the AFC and the +600 21st choice to win the Super Bowl.

 
 
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