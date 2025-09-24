National Football League 'I'm Not Done': Giants QB Russell Wilson Defiant That His Benching Isn't the End Updated Sep. 24, 2025 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It was only three years ago that Russell Wilson was one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. He was on the fast track toward the Hall of Fame. And he wasn’t showing many signs of decline either.

Today, though, he is a 36-year-old backup, benched for the first time in his 14-year career, and after just three games with the New York Giants. And he’s trending in the wrong direction, too. Going back to his late fade last season in Pittsburgh, he’s had maybe two good games in his last nine.

The signs of decline seem obvious. It’s hard not to imagine this benching is the beginning of the end of his career.

Yet somehow, the 10-time Pro Bowler believes the best may still be yet to come.

"I'm not done," a defiant Wilson said on Wednesday after his first practice leading the Giants’ second stringers. "I’ve got so much belief in myself and know what I'm capable of. I believe I was able to show it, especially on the road in Dallas [two weeks ago].

"I know that I can help this football team if that comes up."

Barring an injury, he’s not likely to get that chance now that the Giants are committed to rookie Jaxson Dart, the franchise quarterback they traded back into the first round to draft back in April. Embattled Giants coach Brian Daboll made the earlier-than-expected switch on Tuesday, two days after Wilson went just 18-for-32 for 160 yards with two interceptions in a lackluster 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.

It didn’t go unnoticed, though — especially by Wilson — that seven days before that he threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime loss in Dallas. That standout performance left the veteran convinced that his talent is still there, even if he might have a hard time convincing others.

"I think that's the one thing I've learned in the highest moments and the best times and coming off a game like Dallas. You live in that moment, and you enjoy it, and you have to come back in the next one," Wilson said. "Life is sometimes a 16-round fight. Football is a 16-round fight sometimes. Life is about response. Sometimes you feel like in the moment, you feel like you're at the end of something or something's heavy. And I think for me, I believe I'm still in round five, round six. That's my mentality."

Wilson also made it clear that his next round will be in New York, where he intends to honor the one-year, $10.5 million contract he signed back in March, despite his demotion. Even though he knows a number of NFL teams have been forced to start backup quarterbacks over the past few weeks due to injuries to their starters, he insisted he has no plans to ask the Giants for a trade or for his release.

"No, I'm focused on helping this team win," Wilson said. "I'm focused on helping Jaxson. I want to be here. I love this organization. I love the guys in the locker room. I'm not giving up on us in this season.

"I just don't know any other thought, any other thing, than finding a way through. Sometimes you've got to climb under the wall. Sometimes you've got to fight through it. Sometimes there are battles and things that you face in life or in sport. I'm going to help lead the way in every way I can to make sure that we figure that out."

Left unsaid is the fact that even if Wilson did want out, it’s not clear he’d find another job. His two starts for the Giants sandwiched around that game in Dallas were atrocious (35-for-69, 50.7%, for 328 yards, 0 touchdowns and two interceptions). And his last six starts in Pittsburgh last season weren’t much better. He reached 220 passing yards only once (in a playoff loss in Baltimore) and, with Wilson leading the way, the Steelers lost their last five games to spoil a promising season.

That’s not an attractive résumé for any team looking for a starter, and there may not be many options for him — especially at his advanced age — even in 2026. But those bleak prospects haven’t deterred him or shattered his confidence. He said he plans to continue to be the leader the Giants signed him to be, especially to his rookie replacement. And he’ll be ready again if at any point they need him to play.

If he does that, he seems convinced that some team will eventually decide it wants a quarterback like him on its side.

"I know I'm a winner," he said. "I know my mentality of what that looks like. I know having the championship mentality. Winners don't pick and choose. Leaders don't pick and choose when they want to lead and when they want to help and communicate like a winner. Those are the things that I know, and I can control.

"I know I'm going to do it again," Wilson added. "So that's what I'm excited about."

