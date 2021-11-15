Odell Beckham Jr.
How will Odell Beckham Jr. fit in with the Los Angeles Rams?

53 mins ago

The Los Angeles Rams amplified their message to the NFL when they added Odell Beckham Jr. into the mix last week.

Along with the acquisition of pass-rusher Von Miller at the trade deadline, OBJ's addition signaled the Rams are all-in on winning a Super Bowl this season.

The costs, whether in terms of draft capital, team chemistry or actual finances, can all be sorted out later. Add the talent, then worry about the details.

And there is no denying Beckham's talent. In his eight-year career, OBJ has amassed 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns.

The bulk of that success came during his first three years as a member of the New York Giants, where he caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 TDs.

After his blockbuster move to the Cleveland Browns and a 1,000-yard effort in his first year in the AFC, injuries began to mount. As a result, his production suffered to the point where he averaged just more than three catches and 42.4 receiving yards per game in 13 contests over the past two seasons.

In addition to OBJ's injuries, his chemistry, or lack thereof, with Browns QB Baker Mayfield is also often pointed to as a factor in his plummeting performance.

Whatever the case might be, that is all in the past now, and the Rams are hopeful a change of scenery will be the tonic for 29-year-old receiver.

Jay Glazer answers the biggest questions from NFL Week 10
How did Odell Beckham Jr. end up on the Los Angeles Rams? Jay Glazer answers that and more of the biggest questions in the NFL.

So, how will he be expected to perform?

Well, those expectations took a big twist Saturday, when Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Robert Woods was lost for the season after tearing his left ACL in Friday's practice.

"The best way you can honor Robert is by these guys stepping up and competing the way that Robert Woods competes," McVay said Saturday.

It's hard to imagine asking Cooper Kupp, the league leader in receiving yards (1,019), receiving touchdowns (10) and receptions per game (8.2), to do much more than he has already this season.

All of that leads back to Beckham. It might be unreasonable to expect him to slide right in and contribute with only a few days of practice under his belt, but circumstances change fast in the NFL. As Skip Bayless put plainly on Monday's episode of "Undisputed," Beckham doesn't have the luxury of easing into life in Los Angeles.

The Woods injury should give OBJ more opportunities, but it also steepens the learning curve.

Shannon Sharpe initially viewed the Beckham addition as a case of the rich getting richer. That changed after Woods got hurt. Now, Sharpe said, Beckham will be responsible for filling the void in the wideout corps.

"I believe he's going to make them better," Sharpe said Monday. "… What was a luxury, now, all of a sudden became a necessity because of the injury that Robert Woods suffered in practice on Friday. … I still believe [Beckham] has something to prove. And now he gets an opportunity with an offensive mind and a quarterback that knows how to use him, and knows how to get him the ball."

Shannon Sharpe: OBJ will make the Rams better now that he's with a QB who knows how to use him I UNDISPUTED
Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes OBJ will make the Rams better, especially after losing Robert Woods for the season.

The quarterback Sharpe referred to is Matthew Stafford, another high-profile addition the Rams brought in during the offseason.

With Monday night's game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers hours away, we'll see how quickly Stafford can incorporate his new big-name wideout into the offense.

