How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Seattle Seahawks visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Seattle is 1-0 after a 13-10 win over New England, while Arizona is also 1-0 by way of a 26-14 win over the Chargers.

Seattle's opener turned on the defense and a midgame quarterback change. Sam Darnold left early with a glute injury and Drew Lock finished 16-of-22 for 187 yards and a touchdown, while the Seahawks intercepted Drake Maye three times in a 13-10 win. Lock will start in Week 2.

Arizona moved the ball cleanly against the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw for 277 yards and a touchdown, Trey McBride caught nine passes for 95 yards and a score, and the Cardinals finished with 393 total yards and no turnovers.

The Seahawks are 4-point favorites over the Cardinals, with a total of 41.5 and a moneyline of -205 for the Seahawks and +171 for the Cardinals.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Arizona's passing game already runs through him in a big way, and that matters immediately against a Seattle defense that opened the season by taking the ball away at a high rate. McBride led the Cardinals in catches, targets and receiving yards with nine receptions on 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 win over the Chargers.

That production lines up with how Arizona played in its opener. The Cardinals threw for 277 yards, averaged 393 total yards and did not commit a turnover. Leaning on McBride as the primary chain mover gives Arizona its clearest path to sustaining drives and forcing Seattle's secondary to tackle in space.

With Sam Darnold sidelined by a glute injury from the opener, Seattle's quarterback spot is the center of this matchup, and Lock is the player most likely to shape how the Seahawks attack Arizona. In Week 1, he led Seattle in passing yards and passing touchdowns, finishing with 187 yards and a touchdown while the Seahawks posted a 109.7 passer rating and did not turn the ball over.

Arizona's defense also started fast. The Cardinals allowed 14 points in Week 1, recorded three sacks, forced two takeaways and rank tied for fifth in interceptions. Efficiency without the mistake that flips field position is how Seattle keeps this game on its terms.

In a divisional game where Arizona may need more balance, Love stands out because his role could grow after a productive debut. The rookie ran 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown, and he added two catches for nine yards in the Cardinals' Week 1 win over the Chargers. He looked healthy enough to score in his first NFL game.

The matchup angle is worth watching because Arizona's team rushing efficiency was only a shade over three yards per attempt in Week 1, one of the lower marks in the league. Love's burst near the goal line already showed up once, and another efficient outing would give the Cardinals a way to complement Brissett and keep Seattle's defense from sitting on the pass.

Brissett enters this one as the tone setter for an Arizona offense that moved the ball well in its opener and now faces a defense that made life miserable on opposing quarterbacks in Week 1. He threw for 277 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers, and the Cardinals finished that game with 393 total yards, a completion percentage near 73 percent and no giveaways.

The contrast in styles raises the stakes. Seattle allowed only 10 points in its opener and leads the league with three interceptions, so Brissett's decision-making becomes central to this matchup. Clean distribution and another turnover-free afternoon put Arizona in position to turn this into a tight divisional game decided by a handful of snaps.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds

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