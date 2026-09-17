How to Watch Packers vs. Jets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Green Bay Packers visit the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Green Bay enters at 0-1 after a 22-39 loss at Minnesota, while New York is 1-0 following a 23-10 win at Tennessee.

Green Bay's offense still moved the ball in the opener. Jordan Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and Christian Watson added 147 receiving yards and two scores.

New York leaned on Breece Hall in the win at Tennessee. He ran for 102 yards and one touchdown, while Geno Smith passed for 215 yards without a touchdown or interception.

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites over the Jets, with a total of 44.5 and a moneyline of -189 for Green Bay and +159 for New York.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Packers vs. Jets

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

The Jets opened the season by leaning on the ground game, and Hall sits right at the center of that formula in this matchup. In the Week 1 win over Tennessee, he handled 22 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, then added two catches for 16 yards. That workload matters here because New York ran for 152 yards as a team and ranks sixth in rushing yards per game through one week.

Green Bay gave up 39 points in its opener, so Hall is worth watching as the player who can help New York control pace and stay on schedule. If the Jets get him going early, it can keep the offense balanced and take pressure off Geno Smith on obvious passing downs.

For Green Bay, the explosive play threat starts with Watson after his huge opener against Minnesota. He caught six of eight targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including an 81 yard score. That production stands out even more with the Packers throwing for 353 yards and ranking second in passing yards per game through one game.

This is a tougher test against a Jets defense that allowed 10 points in Week 1 and ranks tied for second in points allowed per game. Watson still feels like the swing player for Green Bay because one deep connection can change field position and force New York to defend the entire field.

When New York needs a chain mover in the passing game, Wilson is the clearest target to watch. In the opener, he led the Jets with seven targets, six catches and 79 receiving yards. That role is especially important because no other Jet had more than three targets, which shows how much the offense looked his way when it did throw.

The matchup angle is different from Hall's. Green Bay came away with one interception and ranks tied for fifth in interceptions, so Wilson's ability to win cleanly and give the Jets reliable answers could be a major part of keeping New York efficient through the air. A productive day from him would make it much harder for the Packers to crowd the run game.

Green Bay’s passing game already showed its volume in Week 1, and Love is the reason. He threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns in the loss at Minnesota, and the Packers rank second in the league in passing yards per game. New York posted three sacks in its opener while Green Bay allowed four, so Love’s protection and decisions against that rush are the clearest swing factor in this matchup.

Packers vs. Jets Odds

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