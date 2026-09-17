How to Watch Eagles vs. Titans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Philadelphia enters at 1-0 after a 24-22 win over Washington, while Tennessee is 0-1 following a 10-23 loss to the Jets.

Philadelphia's offense was paced by Jalen Hurts in the opener. He threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and Dallas Goedert added 77 receiving yards and two scores.

Tennessee is looking to bounce back behind Cam Ward. He passed for 140 yards and one touchdown without an interception in the loss to New York, while Tony Pollard ran for 35 yards.

The Eagles are 7-point favorites over the Titans at DraftKings, with a total of 39.5 and a moneyline of -337 for Philadelphia and +270 for Tennessee. The spread has moved from Eagles -4.5 at open to -7, the moneyline from -218 to -337, and the total from 42.5 to 39.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Philadelphia's offense enters this matchup with early efficiency, and Hurts is the clearest reason why. In the opener, he accounted for 203 total yards and all three Eagles touchdowns, throwing for 182 yards with three passing scores, no interceptions, and a 122.2 passer rating. He also added 21 rushing yards on four scrambles, which matters against a Tennessee defense that missed 14 tackles in its first game.

What stands out here is the pressure he puts on every layer of a defense. Tennessee allowed 23 points in Week 1, and Hurts already showed he can spread the ball around, with his 14 completions going to six different targets. Another clean outing puts Philadelphia in position to control the game flow.

For Tennessee, this game starts with whether Ward can lift an offense that struggled badly in its first outing. The Titans managed 195 total yards and 10 points in Week 1, and Ward finished with 127 passing yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and an 80.2 passer rating while taking three sacks. Tennessee also ranked 30th in passing yards per game after the opener, so his response is central to everything the Titans want to do.

This matchup puts a spotlight on his decision making and timing. Philadelphia forced five three and outs in its first game and allowed only 18 completions on 29 targets, so easy throws may be hard to find. Pushing Tennessee beyond the short game rhythm that produced a longest completion of 14 yards in Week 1 is how the Titans stay competitive.

In a game where Tennessee will need to tighten up in the middle of the field, Goedert is a major problem to solve. He opened the season with four catches, 77 yards, and two touchdowns on five targets, leading the Eagles in both receiving yards and receiving scores. He also carried over strong scoring form after finishing 2025 with five touchdown catches over his final four games.

His value in this matchup goes beyond volume. Philadelphia threw only 25 passes in Week 1, yet Goedert still produced two explosive scoring plays, including touchdown grabs of 17 and 43 yards. That kind of red zone and chunk play impact can swing a game quickly. Disrupting that connection is a must for Tennessee, because leaving Goedert alone lets Philadelphia hit hard over the top.

Tennessee needs a steadier offensive base in this matchup, and Pollard is the most logical place to find it. In the opener, he had only eight touches because the Titans were chasing the game, but he still ran seven times for 35 yards and averaged 5.0 yards per carry. That efficiency matters for a team that finished Week 1 with just 14 rushing attempts and 11 first downs.

The bigger question is whether the Titans can keep the script close enough to feature him. Philadelphia gave up 22 points in its opener, but its defense also forced five three and outs, which can quickly squeeze a run game out of the plan. Pollard is worth watching because he gives Tennessee its best chance to stay on schedule, avoid obvious passing downs, and make Ward's job easier.

Eagles vs. Titans Odds

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