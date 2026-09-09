How to Watch Browns vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Cleveland Browns visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL.

Jacksonville enters as a heavy favorite, and the market keeps pushing further that way. The Jaguars are 8.5-point favorites at consensus lines with a 40.5 total, and Jacksonville's moneyline sits at -442 to Cleveland's +343. The spread has climbed from -7.5 at open to -8.5, and the total has moved from 39.5 to 40.5. The bettors are split on where the value is: 93% of moneyline bets are on Jacksonville, while 53% of spread bets are on Cleveland.

Jacksonville's offense has already proven dangerous once it gets close. The Jaguars gained 674 yards in the red zone in 2025, the most in the NFL, and Trevor Lawrence is the one running that attack in Week 1.

Cleveland's issue starts with accuracy. The Browns completed just 57.9% of their passes in 2025, the lowest rate in the NFL, a number that raises the stakes for every possession against a Jacksonville defense making its own first impression.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Players to Watch

Jacksonville has a fascinating two way chess piece to monitor here, even if his clearest Week 1 role looks defensive. Hunter spent the last two weeks of training camp primarily at cornerback, and the Jaguars' unofficial depth chart listed him as a starting CB and a reserve WR. That makes his coverage snaps especially important against a Browns receiving group that recently gave first team billing to rookie wideout Denzel Boston alongside Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion.

Hunter is worth watching because his assignment could shape how aggressive Cleveland wants to be through the air. His offensive workload is less certain right now, but his defensive role is much easier to project. If he helps Jacksonville squeeze the Browns' perimeter targets early, the Jaguars can tilt this opener toward their preferred script.

For Cleveland, one of the biggest Week 1 questions is which young pass catcher can immediately become a dependable target, and Boston is right in the middle of that conversation. He is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Browns' unofficial depth chart with Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion. That first team status matters more than his preseason line, which was 1 catch for 15 yards on 2 targets across 37 offensive snaps in his 2 appearances.

Boston stands out because this game could force the Browns to lean on their wideouts in key passing situations. Cleveland enters the season with a team third down ranking of 7, while Jacksonville sits 29th in third down percentage. If Boston turns those possession downs into chain moving catches, he gives the Browns a real way to stay on schedule.

The Jaguars' receiver picture is one of the more important storylines in this matchup, and Meyers belongs in that spotlight because his availability helps define the shape of the passing game. He was limited in practice earlier in the week with a hand injury but has since been cleared with no injury designation heading into Sunday's game, putting him firmly in line for a top-three receiver role alongside Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. Hunter's camp usage at cornerback only adds to Meyers' importance if Jacksonville wants a steady veteran option at wide receiver.

This is the kind of game where a reliable route runner can settle the offense and give Trevor Lawrence clean answers. Jacksonville's passing attack closed last season with Lawrence throwing for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns against Tennessee on Jan. 4, then 207 yards and 3 touchdowns against Buffalo on Jan. 11. A healthy Meyers would strengthen that structure and help the Jaguars keep the offense balanced.

Because Cleveland could have a special package ready, Green is one of the most intriguing names on the board even if his exact workload remains unsettled. Coach Todd Monken said Monday that Green could be active and have a package of plays in this game. That possibility follows a preseason finale in which he ran for 66 yards on 8 carries, showing the athleticism that could stress Jacksonville in a very different way than a standard dropback series.

Green matters here as a changeup option. Cleveland's offense may need a spark play or two against a Jaguars team that finished last season with a strong defensive profile against the run. If Green gets on the field and creates with his legs, he could flip field position and force Jacksonville to adjust on the fly.

Browns vs. Jaguars Odds

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