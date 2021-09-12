National Football League How to bet Ravens vs. Raiders: Odds, picks and lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In what seems like the blink of an eye, Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season has almost come to a close.

There's only one game left to bet on this week, as the Baltimore Ravens travel to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night football. Here are the point spread, moneylines, total over/under and insight you need to make your bets in primetime (with all odds via FOX Bet).

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -4 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -200 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Raiders +170 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "It's been a rough week for Baltimore, between all of the injuries and players testing positive for COVID. There was a brief moment Thursday evening, in fact, where money seemed to start coming in on Las Vegas, before a quick buyback to Ravens -4.

"I would look to take Baltimore here. Jim Harbaugh's team is always really well-prepared, and the Ravens coach is 5-0 against the spread in his past five season openers. It also doesn't hurt that Baltimore looked to be firing on all cylinders in the preseason, although that shouldn't impact your pick here too much."

PICK: Ravens (-4) to win by more than 4 points at FOX Bet

