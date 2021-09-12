National Football League
How to bet Ravens vs. Raiders: Odds, picks and lines How to bet Ravens vs. Raiders: Odds, picks and lines
National Football League

How to bet Ravens vs. Raiders: Odds, picks and lines

1 hour ago

In what seems like the blink of an eye, Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season has almost come to a close.

There's only one game left to bet on this week, as the Baltimore Ravens travel to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night football. Here are the point spread, moneylines, total over/under and insight you need to make your bets in primetime (with all odds via FOX Bet).

BALTIMORE RAVENS @ LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -4 (Ravens favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -200 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Raiders +170 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "It's been a rough week for Baltimore, between all of the injuries and players testing positive for COVID. There was a brief moment Thursday evening, in fact, where money seemed to start coming in on Las Vegas, before a quick buyback to Ravens -4.

"I would look to take Baltimore here. Jim Harbaugh's team is always really well-prepared, and the Ravens coach is 5-0 against the spread in his past five season openers. It also doesn't hurt that Baltimore looked to be firing on all cylinders in the preseason, although that shouldn't impact your pick here too much."

PICK: Ravens (-4) to win by more than 4 points at FOX Bet

Play FOX Bet Super 6 for your chance to win $1,000,000 absolutely for free! Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device and make your picks on six games, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play for free today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Week 2 Odds: Opening Lines
National Football League

NFL Week 2 Odds: Opening Lines

NFL Week 2 Odds: Opening Lines
Sure, Week 1 isn't officially over, but your Week 2 NFL odds are already live! Check out FOX Bet's opening lines right here.
9 mins ago
NFL Week 1 Betting Results
National Football League

NFL Week 1 Betting Results

NFL Week 1 Betting Results
From the point spreads to the moneylines and everything in between, here's what you need to know about NFL Week 1 betting.
40 mins ago
Winston, Stafford Dominate in Openers
National Football League

Winston, Stafford Dominate in Openers

Winston, Stafford Dominate in Openers
Sunday's late NFL games featured a KO blow by the Saints, a close-call win by the Chiefs, and a remarkable QB debut in L.A.
2 hours ago
Comeback Route
National Football League

Comeback Route

Comeback Route
Raiders tight end Darren Waller is one of the NFL's best players, but he almost lost his career before it even started.
2 hours ago
NFL Top Moments: QBs Shine to Start Year
National Football League

NFL Top Moments: QBs Shine to Start Year

NFL Top Moments: QBs Shine to Start Year
The Chiefs rallied past the Browns and the Saints stunned the Packers in a wild NFL Week 1. Check out Sunday's top moments!
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes