Here's who the Madden 25 simulation predicts will win Super Bowl LIX
With the Super Bowl just days away, Madden is back with its annual Super Bowl Sim, predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 23-21 in Super Bowl LIX.
The game started off with the Saquon Barkley using his incredible juking abilities to score the first touchdown. Kansas City responded with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, but an interception by C.J. Gardner-Johnson helped keep the game close in the first half.
After the Chiefs led 14-10 at halftime, the Eagles took the lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. Late in the game, a crucial defensive stand by the Eagles' line, particularly Jalen Carter, prevented the Chiefs from scoring on a fourth-down attempt.
In the fourth quarter, Mahomes led a drive for a Chiefs touchdown, but the Eagles answered back with a field goal to regain the lead. The game came down to the wire with the Chiefs' final drive ending in a missed field goal, sealing the Eagles' victory.
Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP in what was an incredible game that went back-and-forth between two juggernauts.
New this year, Madden NFL fans were able to cast their vote on the game’s outcome, with the Chiefs garnering the most votes to win by a score of 30-27.
