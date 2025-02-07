National Football League Here's who the Madden 25 simulation predicts will win Super Bowl LIX Updated Feb. 7, 2025 7:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Super Bowl just days away, Madden is back with its annual Super Bowl Sim, predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 23-21 in Super Bowl LIX.

The game started off with the Saquon Barkley using his incredible juking abilities to score the first touchdown. Kansas City responded with a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, but an interception by C.J. Gardner-Johnson helped keep the game close in the first half.

After the Chiefs led 14-10 at halftime, the Eagles took the lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. Late in the game, a crucial defensive stand by the Eagles' line, particularly Jalen Carter, prevented the Chiefs from scoring on a fourth-down attempt.

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes led a drive for a Chiefs touchdown, but the Eagles answered back with a field goal to regain the lead. The game came down to the wire with the Chiefs' final drive ending in a missed field goal, sealing the Eagles' victory.

Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP in what was an incredible game that went back-and-forth between two juggernauts.

New this year, Madden NFL fans were able to cast their vote on the game’s outcome, with the Chiefs garnering the most votes to win by a score of 30-27.

