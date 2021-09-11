National Football League Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints odds: How to bet, picks, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At one point this summer, it seemed as if both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints would be moving on from their long-time, superstar starting quarterbacks.

Instead, Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay, while New Orleans turns to Jameis Winston in a game that will take place in Jacksonville. Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets on this Week 1 matchup at FOX Bet.

GREEN BAY PACKERS vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points; otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Packers -175 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Saints +150 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Clay Travis:

PICK: Packers (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points at FOX Bet

