Green Bay Packers Over/Under Win Total: Can GB Return To Double-Digit Wins?

The Packers finished 9-7-1 and second in the NFC North in 2025. Green Bay earned the NFC's final playoff berth before blowing an 18-point lead in a Wild Card loss to the Bears.

Since 2019, Green Bay has had a winning record in six of seven seasons and reached at least 11 wins four times.

After a disappointing 2025 by their standards, the Packers will look to return to double-digit wins in 2026.

Let's take a look at their' over/under win total odds for the 2026 NFL season.

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Green Bay Packers

Over 9.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under 9.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

What to know: The Packers' 2025 season was defined by inconsistency. Green Bay opened the year with two straight wins and started 5-1-1 through seven weeks. Then, after dropping back-to-back games, the Packers responded with another win streak of four straight victories to improve to 9-3-1.

However, the season unraveled down the stretch. Green Bay lost its final four regular-season games before blowing its heartbreaking Wild Card loss to Chicago, finishing the year with five straight losses overall.

Injuries played a major role in Green Bay's late-season collapse. The Packers lost Micah Parsons, Tucker Kraft, and Elgton Jenkins to season-ending injuries, while quarterback Jordan Love missed two games and dealt with injuries throughout the season.

The injury list didn't stop there. Right tackle Zach Tom missed five games, Christian Watson was sidelined for seven games and both Jayden Reed and Lukas Van Ness also missed time during the year.

Odds: This upcoming season, Green Bay is the +225 second choice to win the NFC North, the +900 fourth choice to win the NFC and the +1800 10th choice to win the Super Bowl.