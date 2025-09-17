National Football League FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions Updated Sep. 18, 2025 9:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 3 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 3.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield

This week is more about the opposing defenses than the quarterbacks. Prescott is at Chicago, and both the Dallas and Chicago defenses are bottom five in the NFL. It's bad. With that, it means a lot of offensive possessions for both teams. Expect Prescott to have plenty of time to rack up the air yards.

PREDICTION: Dak Prescott

2. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Raiders, Commanders, Rams, Eagles

Rams-Eagles is a battle of undefeated squads, but Philly's wins over the Cowboys and Chiefs (in Kansas City) have me slightly more impressed than the Rams' wins over the Texans and Titans. As for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels is banged up, but Geno Smith was abysmal in Week 2. I think Washington can defend home field.

PREDICTION: Commanders, Eagles, Raiders, Rams

3. Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Christian McCaffrey

Robinson had 12 carries in Week 1, before tallying 22 last week. He delivered with 143 rushing yards. Carolina has a bad rushing defense, giving up 141 yards per game through two weeks. Expect the Falcons to keep handing the ball off to their star back.

PREDICTION: Bijan Robinson

4. Predict the number of remaining undefeated NFL teams after Week 3

There are 10 undefeated squads — Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, the L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Arizona and the L.A. Rams. Philly and the Rams play each other, and the Niners play the Cardinals, so at least two have to lose and two have to remain undefeated. If you're picking one segment, consider at least three more undefeateds will win.

PREDICTION: 5-7

5. Which of the following will occur in Week 3?

Dak Prescott 2+ TDs

Caleb Williams 225+ passing yards

CeeDee Lamb 100+ receiving yards

None

Williams has yet to throw for 225 yards, Prescott has thrown two TD passes once in two weeks, and Lamb has had 100 receiving yards in both weeks. Until a team proves it can slow down Lamb, I'll go with the hot name.

PREDICTION: CeeDee Lamb 100+ receiving yards

6. What will be the outcome of "America’s Game of the Week"?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 1 point OR Bears win by 2 points or more

It's still a bit odd to me that the Bears are favored in this game, coming off two bad losses to the Vikings and Bears. The Cowboys have been bad on defense, but they took Philly to the brink in Week 1 and gutted out a win over the rival Giants in Week 2.

PREDICTION: Cowboys win, tie or lose by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Cowboys 31, Bears 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

