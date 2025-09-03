National Football League FOX NFL Sunday Heads to Kansas City for Live Show Before Chiefs-Eagles Published Sep. 4, 2025 10:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX NFL Sunday, the top-rated NFL pregame show that has captivated audiences for 31 consecutive seasons, is set to deliver a live two-hour broadcast from KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District and from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time ever on Sunday, Sept. 14 , starting at 11:00 AM ET on FOX.

This special airing of FOX NFL Sunday ushers in an exciting Week 2 lineup of NFL games on FOX, culminating in America's Game of the Week — a highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The announcement was made today by Brad Zager, President of Production & Operations and Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

FOX NFL Sunday is set to captivate fans and viewers with an exciting lineup onsite from Kansas City, Mo. Attendees at KC Live! in the bustling Kansas City Power & Light District will be able to immerse themselves in the lively pregame atmosphere among over 3,000 expected eager fans. Meanwhile, outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a local pit master will showcase the art of grilling delicious regional cuisine as only Kansas City can offer. Viewers at home can enjoy exclusive features as the league's top players, coaches, and personalities are highlighted. Live look-ins to the early games on the schedule ensure viewers won't miss any last-minute updates as kickoffs approach.

Once the pregame show concludes at 1:00 PM ET, the cast will reconvene outside Arrowhead Stadium to provide halftime coverage and analysis of the early games. The veteran ensemble will then move inside for additional coverage leading into America's Game of the Week. FOX NFL Sunday culminates with the final halftime segment and The OT following the game.

