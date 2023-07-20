National Football League Former Steelers, Bucs WR Antonio Brown faces new lawsuits in Florida Updated Jul. 20, 2023 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is facing another lawsuit for allegedly not paying for services rendered.

A Wisconsin company filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida, last month, seeking nearly $28,000 that Brown did not pay after verbally agreeing to have Avanti Solutions do work for Brown's appearance at the "Rolling Loud" hip-hop concert in Los Angeles in March.

Avanti Solutions is suing Brown and his company, CAB Records, saying they had agreed to transport stage art and "provide on-site production management, stage performer choreography and casting, wardrobe fabrication and styling and stage visuals creation." They did the work, per the lawsuit, but were never paid despite repeated attempts. The lawsuit notes that they "later found out that Brown had no intentions of submitting payment for the outstanding balances, since he has done that to other vendors in the past."

The lawsuit has a projected trial date in December and a video hearing Aug. 8, though Brown is already contesting the merit of the lawsuit. Last week he submitted a notarized affidavit showing images of three $10 money orders he said "fully satisfied the claim" against him, along with a letter from the "Antonio El-Allah Express Trust" on Brown's behalf. The lawsuit, seeking $27,990.21 from Brown, remains active, per Broward County clerk records.

Brown, 35, has faced a long line of similar lawsuits for nonpayment both during and since his NFL career. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances in nine seasons with the Steelers, but had only brief and tumultuous stays with the Raiders and Patriots. He landed with the Bucs in 2020 and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady that season, but his relationship with the team deteriorated enough during the 2021 season that he left in the middle of a game, taking off his jersey and walking off the field during a game against the Jets. He has not played in the NFL since.

Brown most recently made headlines as an owner with the Albany Empire, which was kicked out of the National Arena League last month in the middle of a season for nonpayment of team fees and fines. Brown had suggested the team was moving to the Arena Football League, but Albany was not among the 16 teams when the AFL announced its 2024 lineup. Brown could face a lawsuit from the team as a result of his actions there.

He was suspended three games during the 2021 season after an NFL investigation found he used a fake vaccination card to comply with the league's COVID-19 protocols. That came to light only after a personal chef who said he was owed $10,000 by Brown told the Tampa Bay Times that he had received a fake card.

Refusing to pay for services has cost Brown much more before. Last October, a Broward County jury ruled he must pay $1.2 million in a lawsuit from a truck driver whom Brown allegedly attacked in 2020 after refusing to pay moving costs. That also resulted in criminal charges of burglary and battery, which were settled in a plea agreement that included probation, community service and anger management classes.

Brown has a hearing Aug. 25 in Broward County on a separate lawsuit, in which he's accused of selling a Sarasota man a luxury watch for $160,000 that was said to be worth $400,000 but later alleged to be a fake and purchased by Brown for $500. Brown submitted a letter to the court in May showing a money order for $160 and again stating it fully satisfied the claim against him.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

