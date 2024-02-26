National Football League
Former NFL QB Cam Newton involved in scuffle at youth football tournament
Updated Feb. 26, 2024 8:57 a.m. ET

A video surfaced Sunday that appeared to show 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton being involved in a scuffle at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta.

The video shows Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being shoved by three people near the top of a set of steps before the pushing, shoving and grabbing moved toward a fence line. The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a policeman and event security at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 out of Auburn, does not appear to throw any punches in the video and appears to be fending off three other men. There is one punch thrown in Newton's direction, but it is unclear if the punch landed on the former quarterback.

It's also uncertain what prompted the altercation, but The Athletic reported that it started when Newton was approached by two coaches for TopShelf Performance, a receiver training facility in Atlanta, and grabbed him. The men formerly coached with Newton, according to The Athletic.

Newton, who is from Atlanta, runs the C1N, an organization founded in 2021 that focuses on developing young athletes' skills in football by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7-on-7 tournaments and other events, according to Newton's website. The website said the organization's mission is to create an environment that fosters growth and development on and off the field, helping young athletes achieve their goals in football and life.

According to The Athletic, We Ball Sports co-founder Nehemiah Mitchell said that everyone involved in the altercation was removed from the event, including Newton.

"Just an unfortunate situation," Mitchell told The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, TopShelf Performance trainers/coaches Stephon and TJ Brown said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned about the recent incident involving Cam Newton, and our thoughts are with all parties affected. Violence has no place in our community, and we strongly condemn any form of aggression."

C1N plays in tournaments across the country.

Newton's 15-and-under team won the championship at the event.

Attempts to reach Newton's representatives on Sunday night were unsuccessful.

Newton hasn't played in the NFL since 2021 when he spent a portion of the season with the Carolina Panthers, the same team that drafted him.

Newton spent 11 seasons in the NFL, throwing for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns. He also ran for 75 TDs during his time with the Panthers and New England Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

