Eagles vs. Falcons odds: How to bet, picks and more

2 hours ago

Both the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles missed the playoffs last season. The teams also enter the 2021 season with new coaches at the wheel in Arthur Smith and Nick Sirianni, respectively. 

Can veteran quarterback Matt Ryan lead Atlanta back to the playoffs? 

Is Jalen Hurts the QB of the future for Philadelphia? 

We will get a better sense of both answers Sunday, as the Falcons host the Eagles in Week 1 of the regular season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Philadelphia versus Atlanta, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ ATLANTA FALCONS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

69% of bets and 65% of money are currently on the Falcons to cover the spread.

Point spread: Atlanta -3 (The Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -162 to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Eagles +135 to win outright (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total over/ under: 48 combined points by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "Matt Ryan has been as good as his coordinator, and Arthur Smith did wonders with Ryan Tannehill. Calvin Ridley now looks and feels like a top 5 receiver. Kyle Pitts will be in the running for rookie of the year, and the offensive line is solid.

"I am not a fan of Nick Sirianni. He's over his head, more of a coordinator, and he wasn't really a play-caller last year as a coach with the Colts. And, there is some in-fighting in that organization."

"The number is right, and I think Atlanta is a little undervalued. I go back to Matt Ryan and he has had his best years with his best coordinators. He's had a lot of defensive coaches. This is going to be a more offensive-minded, progressive, and aggressive offense, so I'll take Atlanta."

PICK: Falcons (-3) to win by more than 3 points

