Eagles' Sanders: 'We feel unstoppable' ahead of new season

39 mins ago

This year could be the Philadelphia Eagles' year.

For a team that finished with the top-ranked rushing offense last season, in head coach Nick Sirianni's first year, optimism is abundant heading into the 2022-23 NFL campaign.

Running back Miles Sanders, who is entering the fourth and final year on his rookie contract, recently said that he believes the Eagles' offensive talent has reached new heights with the acquisition of star wideout A.J. Brown alongside himself, quarterback Jalen Hurts, second-year wideout DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

"Oh man — we all feel like we're on an All-Star team, so we feel great," Sanders said this week. "We feel unstoppable, I'm not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been."

On the heels of a 4-11-1 campaign in 2020, the Eagles finished second in the NFC East last season with a 9-8 record, en route to making a wild-card appearance under Sirianni.

Sanders missed five games last season with ankle and hand injuries. He had tallied career lows of 137 carries, 754 rushing yards and no rushing scores at season's end, while his 5.5 yards per carry were a career-high.

He went on to say that he needs more opportunities on the field this season in order to play his best football, but he is happy with the way things are trending, nonetheless.

"Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good," Sanders said. "We compete a lot in practice. But we've gotta see. It's gonna come down to camp, taking it day by day, putting everything together."

Hurts' production last season — which includes 3,144 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on a 61.3% completion rate (265-for-432) — could see a substantial increase with the arrival of Brown, who joins the Eagles coming off a season as the Tennessee Titans' top receiver, having amassed 869 receiving yards.

Smith — the Eagles' No. 10 overall pick in 2021 — led the Eagles with 64 receptions, 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, while Goedert had the second-most receiving yards (830) for Philly and the fifth-most yards among all tight ends.

