Eagles-Buccaneers: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers

The opening weekend of the NFL postseason features an NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX).

Here are the numbers to know ahead of the game.

Matchup: The all-time series between the Eagles and Buccaneers is tied 10-10 (including playoffs). The Bucs have won the last three meetings dating back to 2015. This is the fifth playoff matchup between the two teams and the first since the 2003 NFC Championship Game, which the Bucs won. They've split their all-time playoff matchups 2-2 thus far.

The Bucs defeated the Eagles 28-22 in Philly during Week 6 of the regular season. The league's No. 1 passing offense (Tampa Bay) and the league's No. 1 rushing offense (Philly) are squaring off. This is Tom Brady's third playoff game against the Eagles. His two prior playoff games vs. Philly were Super Bowls XXXIX and LII. The Eagles are 7-13 all-time in road playoff games, while the Bucs are 4-3 all-time in home playoff games.

QUARTERBACKS

Jalen Hurts (Eagles, 2nd season)

784: Hurts led all QBs in rushing yards (784) and rushing TDs (10) during the regular season.

10: His 10 rushing touchdowns as a QB set a single-season franchise record for the Eagles.

9-10: Hurts' record as a starting quarterback for Philly.

61.3%: The Eagles' QB notched a 61.3% completion rate (265-for-432) with 3,144 passing yards, 16 passing TDs and nine interceptions.

0: The second-year QB has no prior playoff starts heading into wild-card weekend.

Tom Brady (Buccaneers, 22nd season)

5,316: Brady's league-leading passing yards totaled 5,316 during the regular season. He also led the NFL in completions (485), pass attempts (719) and passing TDs (43).

6: The number of games in which he recorded four-plus passing touchdowns this season — another category he led the league in.

34-11: Brady holds a 34-11 playoff record (.756 winning percentage), making him the all-time winningest playoff QB all-time.

7: Brady owns seven Super Bowl rings.

OFFENSE

159.7: Philly owned the top rushing offense during the regular season, averaging nearly 160 yards per game.

16: The Eagles turned the ball over 16 times, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

916: WR DeVonta Smith's 916 receiving yards set a new rookie record for the Eagles.

511: The number of points Tampa Bay's offense scored this season — a franchise record.

307.6: The Bucs averaged 307.6 passing yards per game to lead the NFL.

23: Tom Brady's O-line allowed just 23 sacks, the fewest in the league.

14: WR Mike Evans hauled in 14 receiving TDs and set a Bucs franchise record. He's also the only player to reach 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons.

DEFENSE

328.8: The Eagles ranked 10th in total defense, giving up 328.8 YPG.

16: Philly had just 16 takeaways during the regular season, ranking 26th in the league.

3: Eagles CB Darius Slay led the league in defensive touchdowns (3).

92.5: T.B. ranked third in rushing defense, holding opponents to 92.5 YPG.

47: The number of sacks made by the Buccaneers on the season (7th overall).

10: Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett led the team with 10 sacks. He made 51 total tackles, one interception and forced three fumbles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

44: Eagles K Jake Elliot didn't miss an extra-point attempt. He went 30-for-33 on field-goal tries and 3-for-3 on FGs from 50-plus yards.

29: Philly averaged 18.5 yards per kickoff return, 29th in the league overall.

26: T.B. averaged 19.7 yards per kickoff return, 26th overall.

COACHES

9-8: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went 9-8 in his first season as an NFL coach and will make his playoff debut.

5-2: Tampa Bay's Bruce Arians holds a 5-2 playoff record (including a Super Bowl win last year) and will appear in the postseason for the fourth time.

