National Football League
Detroit Lions Over/Under Win Total: Can They Return to NFC Contention?
National Football League

Detroit Lions Over/Under Win Total: Can They Return to NFC Contention?

Published Jul. 30, 2026 8:40 p.m. ET

After a historic 2024 season in which the Lions won a franchise-record 15 games, Detroit took a major step back in 2025.

The Lions finished 9-8 and fell to last place in the NFC North.

Can Detroit return to the success it had in 2023 and 2024, when it won a combined 27 regular-season games?

Let’s take a look at the Lions’ Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Detroit Lions

Over 10.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 10.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

What to know: Despite the disappointing 2025 season, Detroit remained one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, ranking fourth in scoring at 28.3 points per game and fifth in total offense with 372.0 yards per game.

Jared Goff threw for the second most yards (4,564) and touchdowns (34) in the NFL, Jahmyr Gibbs had 1,839 all-purpose yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

The defense, however, couldn't match that production. The Lions allowed 24.3 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league. 

This offseason, Detroit added D.J. Wonnum to bolster the pass rush, while also signing Roger McCreary to help with the secondary. 

The Lions also focused on improving their offensive line by adding Cade Mays and Larry Borom in free agency before selecting Blake Miller in the first round of the NFL Draft. After the unit slipped from its usual standard over the past few seasons, Detroit made strengthening the trenches one of its top priorities. 

Odds: This upcoming season, Detroit is the +170 favorite to win the NFC North, the +930 fifth choice to win the NFC and the +1900 12th choice to win the Super Bowl. 

 
 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: With Patrick Mahomes Healthy, Andy Reid Revives Early Camp Start For Chiefs

With Patrick Mahomes Healthy, Andy Reid Revives Early Camp Start For Chiefs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes