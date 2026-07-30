Detroit Lions Over/Under Win Total: Can They Return to NFC Contention?

After a historic 2024 season in which the Lions won a franchise-record 15 games, Detroit took a major step back in 2025.

The Lions finished 9-8 and fell to last place in the NFC North.

Can Detroit return to the success it had in 2023 and 2024, when it won a combined 27 regular-season games?

Let’s take a look at the Lions’ Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Detroit Lions

Over 10.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 10.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

What to know: Despite the disappointing 2025 season, Detroit remained one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, ranking fourth in scoring at 28.3 points per game and fifth in total offense with 372.0 yards per game.

Jared Goff threw for the second most yards (4,564) and touchdowns (34) in the NFL, Jahmyr Gibbs had 1,839 all-purpose yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The defense, however, couldn't match that production. The Lions allowed 24.3 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league.

This offseason, Detroit added D.J. Wonnum to bolster the pass rush, while also signing Roger McCreary to help with the secondary.

The Lions also focused on improving their offensive line by adding Cade Mays and Larry Borom in free agency before selecting Blake Miller in the first round of the NFL Draft. After the unit slipped from its usual standard over the past few seasons, Detroit made strengthening the trenches one of its top priorities.

Odds: This upcoming season, Detroit is the +170 favorite to win the NFC North, the +930 fifth choice to win the NFC and the +1900 12th choice to win the Super Bowl.