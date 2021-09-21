Derrick Henry Derrick Henry looks to be back in prime form with Week 2 dominance 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

King Henry still reigns supreme.

When Derrick Henry has the football in his mitts, you know it. He's a behemoth at the running back position, bearing down on would-be tacklers with a rare, 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame that makes him a nightmare to match up against.

But don't let his size fool you. The Titans' star can outrun defenders, and his combination of durability, elusiveness and strength can be impossible for opponents to withstand.

Just ask the Seattle Seahawks.

Henry was nearly infallible in his Week 2 performance against a generally stout Seahawks' defense, carrying his team to a 33-30 OT victory in Seattle.

The performance came after Henry struggled mightily in Week 1, posting just 58 yards on 17 carries and amassing just 3.41 yards per carry as Tennessee was blown out at home by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

The Titans then entered their Week 2 face-off with a vengeance, and Henry took any and all doubts swirling around his abilities and hurled them back at his naysayers like a boomerang.

Henry rushed for 182 yards on 35 totes Sunday, scoring three TDs. He added another 55 yards on six receptions, good for 9.17 yards per catch.

For more up-to-date news on all things Titans, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

It was a spirited comeback effort for the King and his subjects. After falling behind 24-9 at halftime, Henry put the team on his back in the third quarter, scoring on the above play just minutes into the period.

His dominance continued from there. Henry found pay dirt on a 60-yard scamper early in the fourth to bring the Titans within one possession, at 30-23, before scoring from a yard out with 29 seconds to play to send it to overtime and allow Randy Bullock to close the show in the extra period.

"He's been doing that for years," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. "He takes off and gets on the edge, and nobody can take him down. All day long we fought to not let that happen, and it finally did."

Henry finished the outing with 237 yards of total offense; for the former Heisman Trophy winner, such numbers mark just another day at the office. After two weeks, Henry leads the league in rushing, with 240 yards, and is tied with Nick Chubb for the lead in rushing TDs, with three.

He's the only player league-wide averaging 100-plus rushing yards per game (120). He also has more touches than any other back (61) and is second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (341), trailing only Christian McCaffrey.

Finally, Henry's 240 yards are the most by a Titans RB in the first two weeks since 2009. And get this: The Titans are 19-2 in the regular season when Henry racks up more than 100 yards.

Getting him to that benchmark bodes well for the Titans' chances. Look for them to continue to gift their king with touch opportunities going forward.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Derrick Henry Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.