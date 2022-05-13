Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy released on bond following arrest 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was arrested Thursday on a domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver, was reportedly released on bond Friday.

Jeudy, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

He appeared in Arapahoe County court Friday morning and was released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond, ESPN reported.

Jeudy was released with full contact allowed between him and the woman involved, per his attorney Harvey Steinberg, who added that the judge stated "there was not probable cause to believe that there was the threat or use of any physical force against the victim."

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said in a Thursday afternoon news conference that no physical contact was made in the dispute between Jeudy and the mother of his 1-month-old daughter.

"It solely involved property, and there was no damage to property," Brown said.

Brown said Jeudy prevented the woman from retrieving several items, including the woman's wallet, medical information for the child and a car seat.

Brown said that, per Colorado law, the domestic violence enhancer was added to the charge because of the relationship between Jeudy and the woman.

Jeudy, 23, was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but has largely been a disappointment in the pros.

He had a propensity for drops his rookie year when he caught 52 passes out of 113 targets for 856 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained a high ankle sprain in the 2021 opener and finished with just 38 catches for 467 yards and zero touchdowns last year.

"There are things you can control and things you can’t control. Those first two years are gone now, so I’m just focused on this year," Jeudy said last week during a break in the Broncos’ offseason training program.

Jeudy also spoke about the recent birth of his second daughter and said he was aiming for a bounce-back season this year under new coach Nathaniel Hackett and newly acquired QB Russell Wilson.

Reporting by Associated Press.

