National Football League
Back In The Bay: Deebo Samuel Reportedly Agrees To Deal To Reunite With 49ers
National Football League

Back In The Bay: Deebo Samuel Reportedly Agrees To Deal To Reunite With 49ers

Published Jul. 30, 2026 9:53 p.m. ET

There will be a second Deebo Samuel era in the Bay Area. 

The San Francisco 49ers and Samuel agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, ESPN reported Thursday evening, bringing back the 30-year-old for another run in the red and gold.

Samuel last played for the 49ers in 2024 before a trade sent him to the Washington Commanders in the offseason. During his brief stint in D.C., he hauled in 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns.

The 49ers have revamped their wide receiver corps this offseason. After re-tooling in free agency with veteran signings Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, they added explosive young talent by selecting Ole Miss speedster De’Zhaun Stribling with the No. 33 overall pick.

Faced with growing concern over Ricky Pearsall’s lingering knee injury, the 49ers will turn to a proven commodity in Samuel. Bringing back the veteran wideout gives Kyle Shanahan an immediate playmaker who already knows the playbook like the back of his hand.

Samuel, now 30, was selected No. 36 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and put the league on notice with his immediate impact. He quickly became one of the most versatile playmakers in the league and was instrumental in the franchise’s turnaround under Shanahan.

In six seasons with San Francisco, Samuel posted 334 receptions, 4,792 receiving yards, and 22 touchdown catches. The All-Pro and Pro Bowl wideout was equally dynamic in the backfield, piling up 1,143 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground.

With Samuel reunited with Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers feature a completely revamped receiving corps anchored by Samuel and Evans as they look to bounce back and compete for the NFC West title.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: With Patrick Mahomes Healthy, Andy Reid Revives Early Camp Start For Chiefs

With Patrick Mahomes Healthy, Andy Reid Revives Early Camp Start For Chiefs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes