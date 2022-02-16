Los Angeles Rams McVay, Donald and OBJ highlight Rams championship parade 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday and yet the celebration is just getting started.

The champs took to the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon for their championship parade, in celebration of being the last team standing.

It has been well-documented that the Rams have a team full of superstars, and nearly all of their major faces made their presence known at the championship parade.

But there was also some business mixed in.

With rumors swirling of head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring, McVay put the pressure on Donald to return (with him) for the 2022 season and make a run at repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Donald sounded more than willing to make another run at a ring when embracing with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr . at the end of their parade rally.

The two stars entered the NFL together in the 2014, being selected with the 12th and 13th overall picks, respectively. OBJ won Offensive Rookie of the Year and Donald won the defensive edition of the award.

OBJ insisted that he needed Donald for "one more," with Donald making it clear that he would return if Beckham, an impending free agent, returned to the team.

Beckham's response was simply, "I'm coming."

Not lost in the mix was Super Bowl MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, who ingratiated himself with the Los Angeles faithful even more by donning a Kobe Bryant jersey to the festivities, in honor of the late Los Angeles sports icon.

He made sure to recognize that Bryant set the standard for winning in Los Angeles, and that the Rams are following in his footsteps to continue the winning tradition.

Matthew Stafford, the man who was tossing Kupp the ball this season as Kupp rewrote the NFL record books, showed his appreciation to his All-Pro wide receiver by wearing a shirt with a his younger face on the front.

To acquire all of their star players, the Rams traded away first round pick after first round pick in shrewd moves to acquire proven star talent.

And the man responsible for it, general manager Les Snead, was sure to remind the fans that he won't deviate from the current model of success anytime soon.

But of course, no NFL news is actually news unless Tom Brady is mentioned. And a year removed from his infamous parade performance, Brady had some advice for Stafford.

