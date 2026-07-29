Cleveland Browns Over/Under Win Total: CLE In Search Of Starter, Wins

Is it time for a new quarterback in Cleveland?

Well, it appears it's always time.

The Browns have had at least two quarterbacks start games in each of the last five seasons. The last time one QB started every regular-season game was Baker Mayfield back in 2020.

Let's check out the Browns' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Cleveland Browns

Over 5.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under 5.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

What to know: The Browns won five games in 2025 and finished last in the AFC North. However, Cleveland made several major changes this offseason, including hiring Todd Monken and upgrading an offensive line that struggled throughout last year. The Browns are also expected to have one of the league’s most intriguing quarterback competitions, choosing between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

As of now, all signs point to Watson winning the starting job. What does that mean for the Browns?

Well, it's a mystery.

Watson was a Pro Bowler every year from 2018 to 2020. However, since then, he has missed two of the last five seasons — due to off-the-field issues and injuries — and he's only started 19 games since 2022. He's 9-10 in those games.

Most recently, Waston is coming off a torn Achilles tendon which caused him to miss all of 2025.

Odds: This upcoming season, the Browns are the +2100 fourth choice to win the AFC North, the +8600 15th choice to win the AFC, and the +20000 30th choice to win the Super Bowl.