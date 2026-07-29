Cincinnati Bengals Over/Under Win Total: Will Healthy Burrow Equal Wins?

Ever since that Super Bowl run in 2021, Bengals fans have been yearning for their team to get another crack at the Lombardi Trophy.

However, Cincy has only made one playoff appearance since then.

Is 2026 the year it rights the ship?

Let's check out the Bengals' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Cincinnati Bengals

Over 10.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 10.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: The Bengals won just six games in 2025, but that was largely because Joe Burrow missed nine games while they also fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL. However, Cincinnati made several major additions this offseason, including Dexter Lawrence II and Boye Mafe, among other moves. Combining the roster additions with the third-easiest schedule in the league, the Bengals are expected to take a major step forward in 2026.

Much of the Bengals' success, however, still comes down to Burrow's heatlh. They have finished above .500 in each of the three seasons that he has played at least 16 games (10-6, 12-4 and 9-8), and Cincy is 5-2 in the playoffs in two seasons with Burrow under center.

Last season, in eight games with Burrow healthy, the Bengals were 5-3, and he had 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions. However, he missed the other nine games for Cincinnati.

Coming into this season, Burrow is the +850 third choice to win NFL MVP.

Odds: This upcoming season, Cincinnati is the +184 second choice to win the AFC North, the +1025 eight choice to win the AFC and the +2000 14th choice to win the Super Bowl.