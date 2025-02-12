National Football League
Chiefs' Travis Kelce on retirement: 'I’m gonna take some time to figure it out'
Chiefs' Travis Kelce on retirement: 'I’m gonna take some time to figure it out'

Published Feb. 12, 2025 11:06 a.m. ET

After the Philadelphia Eagles thumped the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, many in the NFL world are asking the same question: Is this it for Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce?

"I'm gonna take some time to figure it out," Kelce said about potentially retiring on the latest edition of "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce." "And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it's going to be a wholehearted decision, and I'm not half-assing it, and I'm fully here for them.

"I think I can play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated, or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility."

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, said that he's "kicking every can [he] can down the road" and that thinking about whether to keep playing was "kind of" driving him crazy during the season.

The 35-year-old Kelce had just four receptions for 39 yards in Super Bowl LIX, in which the Chiefs trailed by as many as 34 points. In the regular season, Kelce racked up 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns (16 games), followed by a combined 13 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown in Kansas City's three postseason games.

Kelce posted 1,000-plus receiving yards for seven consecutive seasons (2016-22) and has totaled double-digit touchdowns in three seasons. He's first in Chiefs history with 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns and has led them in receptions and receiving yards in each of the past three seasons.

Was that Travis Kelce's final chapter of his legendary career?

Kelce is third in NFL history among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards and fifth in touchdowns. Furthermore, he's first among all players with 178 postseason receptions and second with 2,078 postseason receiving yards and 20 postseason touchdowns.

Kelce has been part of three Kansas City Super Bowl winning teams (2019, 2022 and 2023) and five teams that at least appeared in the big game. The Chiefs went 15-2 this season, tied for the best record in the NFL and good for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

