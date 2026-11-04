Football
Chiefs Stick With Struggling Harrison Butker Despite Justin Tucker Signing
Football

Chiefs Stick With Struggling Harrison Butker Despite Justin Tucker Signing

Updated Nov. 4, 2026 2:39 p.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs are sticking with embattled kicker Harrison Butker, one week after signing former All-Pro Justin Tucker to the practice squad and days after Butker missed another crucial field-goal attempt in a late-game collapse in Denver.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed Wednesday that Butker would be active when the Chiefs play the New York Jets on Sunday.

"Harrison will be up, yeah," Reid said.

The Chiefs led the Denver Broncos 24-13 at the start of the fourth quarter last weekend, only to watch their division rivals score a pair of touchdowns to take the lead. In between them, Butker missed a 54-yard try that ultimately would have meant Kansas City needed only another field goal rather than a touchdown on the final play of what became a 28-24 loss.

It was the 16th kick that Butker has missed since the start of last season, the most in the NFL over that span.

"Just missed it. Didn’t even give it a chance," Butker said afterward. "When I say bad miss, like, just completely missed the ball. Didn’t even give it a chance. Didn’t feel good off the foot. Just not good."

What made the miss more baffling to Butker is that he responded to Tucker’s signing with one of his best weeks of practice.

"Justin’s been great. Enjoyed talking with him and getting to know him a little bit more," Butker said. "So it was a good week of practice, but doesn’t matter — you’ve got to make them in the game."

In other news, first-round pick Mansoor Delane was back at practice Wednesday after the cornerback missed a second game this season because of shoulder injuries, and offensive guard Kingsley Suamataia was expected back in the lineup after missing a second straight game for what Reid would only describe as a coach’s decision.

"There’s a good chance for Kingsley," Reid said.

NOTES: DL Peter Woods remained out of practice Wednesday with a neck stinger, Reid said. ... The Chiefs are widely expected to pursue a wide receiver ahead of next week's trade deadline, though Reid deferred to general manager Brett Veach when asked about the possibility of a deal. "Just see where it all goes," Reid said. "He's great with all that. If he can make things happen, he'll make things happen."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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