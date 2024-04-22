National Football League Chiefs sign coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan to extensions Updated Apr. 22, 2024 8:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday that they signed coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan to contract extensions, though the team did not say how long the deals would last or provide any other details.

The Chiefs only said in a statement that "the leadership team of the Chiefs will remain in place for the long-term future."

"Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. "Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field."

On the field, the Chiefs have won seven consecutive AFC West titles, four conference championships and three Super Bowl titles, including the past two. They also have been in six consecutive AFC championship games.

They will head into next season trying to become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise," Reid said in a statement. "There have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I'm grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process."

Veach, who was largely responsible for drafting Patrick Mahomes before he was promoted to GM, has worked side-by-side with Reid to build one of the deepest rosters in the NFL. Veach has been particularly adept when it comes to the draft, selecting such stars as linebacker Nick Bolton and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie in recent years.

Donovan has been in charge of off-the-field work, such as expanding the team's international fanbase and footprint.

"It is a privilege to help lead this organization's business operations," Donovan said. "I'm proud to be a part of a team that has had unprecedented success and look forward to creating and experiencing more historic moments with the Kingdom."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

