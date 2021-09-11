Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: How to bet, picks, more

National Football League
New faces in new places get a primetime showcase in Week 1 as Andy Dalton's Chicago Bears travel to Tinseltown to take on Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams.

Both of those will take a little getting used to – but while you're getting acclimated, why not make a wager on the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season? Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

CHICAGO BEARS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -7.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Rams - 350 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Cousin Sal: "Bears coach Matt Nagy could be on a short leash here. And he doesn't help himself in this department: As a big underdog, 7 or more points, he does not put up good numbers at all. He's 0-6 straight up, 1-5 against the spread.

"What must Justin Fields be saying here? He's probably looking at this Rams defense saying, ‘Shut up, everyone, I don’t want to start this game.' This is the only team in the league last year that allowed fewer than 300 points total for the season – 18.5 points per game allowed, 190 passing yards per game. That's what the Rams defense is all about. They're going to step up, and the Rams win by double digits."

PICK: Rams (-7.5) to win by more than 7.5 points at FOX Bet

