National Football League Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: How to bet, picks, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New faces in new places get a primetime showcase in Week 1 as Andy Dalton's Chicago Bears travel to Tinseltown to take on Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams.

Both of those will take a little getting used to – but while you're getting acclimated, why not make a wager on the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season? Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

CHICAGO BEARS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -7.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Rams - 350 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Expert analysis via FOX Sports' Cousin Sal: "Bears coach Matt Nagy could be on a short leash here. And he doesn't help himself in this department: As a big underdog, 7 or more points, he does not put up good numbers at all. He's 0-6 straight up, 1-5 against the spread.

"What must Justin Fields be saying here? He's probably looking at this Rams defense saying, ‘Shut up, everyone, I don’t want to start this game.' This is the only team in the league last year that allowed fewer than 300 points total for the season – 18.5 points per game allowed, 190 passing yards per game. That's what the Rams defense is all about. They're going to step up, and the Rams win by double digits."

PICK: Rams (-7.5) to win by more than 7.5 points at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.