National Football League
Catch or No Catch? Cooper Kupp's Bobbling Grab Helps Give Seahawks Early Super Bowl Lead
National Football League

Catch or No Catch? Cooper Kupp's Bobbling Grab Helps Give Seahawks Early Super Bowl Lead

Updated Feb. 8, 2026 7:59 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks were able to take a 3-0 lead on the opening drive of Super Bowl LX, but their biggest play of the drive might have been one that shouldn't have counted.

On the fourth play of the opening drive, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold completed a pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp along the sideline for a 23-yard gain over New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones. However, on a second look, it appeared that Kupp might have bobbled the ball and didn't have full possession as he went out of bounds.

The Patriots didn't challenge the play, though, and the replay assist didn't buzz in. So, the catch stood, and the Seahawks were able to set themselves up at the Patriots' 17-yard line.

[SUPER BOWL LX: Seahawks vs. Patriots Score, Live Updates, More]

Seattle's opening drive didn't progress much after that. Darnold threw an errant pass on first down. Following a three-yard carry by Kenneth Walker III on second down, the Patriots were able to force the Seahawks off the field as Darnold's third-down pass to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed fell incomplete. 

The Seahawks settled for a 33-yard field goal, with kicker Jason Myers' kick giving them a 3-0 lead just over three minutes in. 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2026, 2027, 2028 ... and 2029?

Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2026, 2027, 2028 ... and 2029?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes