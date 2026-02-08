Catch or No Catch? Cooper Kupp's Bobbling Grab Helps Give Seahawks Early Super Bowl Lead

The Seattle Seahawks were able to take a 3-0 lead on the opening drive of Super Bowl LX, but their biggest play of the drive might have been one that shouldn't have counted.

On the fourth play of the opening drive, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold completed a pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp along the sideline for a 23-yard gain over New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones. However, on a second look, it appeared that Kupp might have bobbled the ball and didn't have full possession as he went out of bounds.

The Patriots didn't challenge the play, though, and the replay assist didn't buzz in. So, the catch stood, and the Seahawks were able to set themselves up at the Patriots' 17-yard line.

[SUPER BOWL LX: Seahawks vs. Patriots Score, Live Updates, More]

Seattle's opening drive didn't progress much after that. Darnold threw an errant pass on first down. Following a three-yard carry by Kenneth Walker III on second down, the Patriots were able to force the Seahawks off the field as Darnold's third-down pass to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed fell incomplete.

The Seahawks settled for a 33-yard field goal, with kicker Jason Myers' kick giving them a 3-0 lead just over three minutes in.