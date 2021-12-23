By The Numbers: 49ers take on Titans on Thursday Night Football

National Football League
Kicking off Week 16 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are in Tennessee to take on the Titans.

Both teams enter Thursday night in the playoff hunt but heading in different directions.

The 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, while injuries have depleted a Titans squad that appears to be limping to the finish line.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of 49ers-Titans.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-6) at TENNESSEE TITANS (9-5)
8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Matchup: This is the first matchup between the 49ers and Titans since 2017.

5: Deebo Samuel has scored a rushing touchdown in five straight games, the longest streak by a wide receiver in the Super Bowl era. Samuel’s seven rushing touchdowns this season are already the most in a single season by a receiver in the Super Bowl era.

6: Nick Bosa has recorded a sack in six straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in 49ers franchise history and the longest since 2012 (Aldon Smith, seven straight games). Bosa’s 15 sacks this season are tied for the third-most in the NFL.

5-1: The 49ers are 5-1 in their past six games, scoring 29.2 PPG in that span.

14.8: The Titans are averaging only 14.8 PPG in their past four games (1-3).

6-2: The Titans are 6-2 in their past eight nonconference games (3-1 this season).

10: With a victory, the Titans will have back-to-back 10-plus-win seasons for the first time since 2007-08. A Tennessee win would also secure the AFC South title for the second consecutive season, marking the first time the Titans accomplished that feat in franchise history.

