Buffalo Bills Over/Under Win Total: Will Allen Finally Make Super Bowl?

After a dominant stretch in the AFC East, winning five straight division crowns, the Bills finished second last season, with the arrival of Drake Maye's Patriots.

Will a new trend begin this season or will the Bills regain their place atop the hierarchy?

Let's check out the Bills' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Buffalo Bills

Over 10.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 10.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

What to know: The Bills have gone over their win total of 10.5 in each of the last six seasons. After firing Sean McDermott this offseason, Buffalo promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach while also trading for DJ Moore and signing Bradley Chubb.

So, will it be enough to take Josh Allen to the promised land?

Despite being one of the game's best quarterbacks for years, Allen has never made it to a Super Bowl. He's made it to two AFC title games, falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in both.

Last season, the Bills fell in overtime to Denver in the divisional round.

Odds: This upcoming season, Buffalo is the -136 favorite to win the AFC East, the +510 second choice to win the AFC, and the +1000 second choice to win the Super Bowl.