Bills Standout WR DJ Moore Departs Game vs. Lions (Shoulder, Stinger), Ruled Out

The Buffalo Bills' offense couldn't have asked for a better start to their Thursday night matchup until late in the first half, when one of their top players had to leave the game due to injury.

Wide receiver DJ Moore left Thursday's game in the second quarter due to a shoulder injury and a stinger. He was initially ruled questionable to return, but was declared out for the rest of the game after halftime.

With the Bills facing a second-and-3 from the Lions' 6-yard line, Josh Allen threw a pass to Moore in the end zone that the standout wide receiver appeared to grab.

However, Moore dropped the pass in the end zone and landed hard on his left shoulder. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was down for a bit as an injury timeout was called.

The Bills were able to score on the following play, though. Allen connected with tight end Dalton Kincaid to give them a 27-7 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the first half.

As for Moore, he wasn't a part of the Bills' first-half scoring barrage. He didn't log a catch prior to the injury and had a carry that went for a negative yard on an end-around.

Still, Moore has quickly proven to be a key part of Buffalo's offense after it acquired him from the Chicago Bears in the offseason. He had five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' season-opening win over the Houston Texans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.