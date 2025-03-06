National Football League Bengals' All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson requests trade Published Mar. 6, 2025 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Trey Hendrickson wants out of Cincinnati.

The All-Pro defensive end has requested to be traded from the Bengals, sources told FOX Sports.

This marks the second straight offseason that Hendrickson has requested a trade from the Bengals. He requested to be moved in 2024 as he sought a long-term deal, but he ultimately rescinded it ahead of participating in the team's organized team activities.

While Hendrickson reneged on his request this offseason, it might be more difficult for him to do the same in 2025. He's entering the final year of his contract and is set to earn just $16 million after leading the league in sacks (17.5) and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2024. Hendrickson is set to be the 17th-highest-paid edge rusher in 2025, per OverTheCap.com. Additionally, Hendrickson turned 30 in December 2024, likely making his next contract one of his last chances to earn a major payday.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin admitted that Hendrickson had earned the right to ask for a raise in an extension in an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer in January, but he also wasn't willing to commit to giving his star edge rusher such a deal.

"We can't have guys at the top of the payroll in every position, right?" Tobin told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We'll do what we can. We'll do what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed. It's not giving anybody an extension. It's agreeing with somebody on an extension."

Hendrickson's trade request comes as the Bengals are juggling contract situations with both of their star wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are seeking new contracts, with the former being extension-eligible and the latter set to become a free agent in March.

The Bengals were willing to make Joe Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time of his extension in September 2023, giving him a five-year, $275 million deal with $219 million guaranteed. Burrow told FS1's "Breakfast Ball" earlier in February that he was willing to restructure his contract in order to help the Bengals keep Hendrickson, Chase, Higgins and others.

"I think keeping everybody we had last year is obviously ideal," Burrow said. "I think we can do it. I know we all want to stay together and make it happen. So, we'll see what happens. But I'm confident that the guys involved will be able to do what it takes to get it done."

Keeping a player of Hendrickson's caliber would certainly be ideal for the Bengals, who went 9-8 and missed the playoffs in 2024 as their defense ranked 25th in yards and scoring. Hendrickson's signing coincided with their rise to contention, as he recorded 14 sacks that season to help them reach the Super Bowl. He has tallied 57 sacks over four seasons in Cincinnati while making the Pro Bowl each year.

The Bengals have $46.5 million in cap space this offseason, per OverTheCap.com.

