Baltimore Ravens Over/Under Win Total: Can BAL Eclipse 11 Wins?
A second-place finish in-division would be good for most franchises — but likely not for the Baltimore Ravens.
For the first time in four seasons, the Ravens finished with fewer than 10 wins, and they finished below .500 for just the second time in the last 10 years.
Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.
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Baltimore Ravens
Over 11.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under 11.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
What to know: The Ravens won only eight games in 2025, but much of that was due to Lamar Jackson missing four games while also dealing with injuries for most of the season. After parting ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, Baltimore hired Jesse Minter as its new head coach and made a major splash in free agency by signing Trey Hendrickson.
Finishing second in the AFC North has not been a positive sign for the Ravens. The last five times they finished second in the division resulted in missing the postseason, a wild-card loss, a divisional loss and two more missed postseasons. Baltimore has not had a new head coach since 2008, and that was Brian Billick. In his nine seasons, the Ravens made the playoffs four times and missed them five times. However, they did win Super Bowl XXXV.
Harbaugh guided the Ravens to 12 postseason appearances in those 18 seasons, and won Super Bowl XLVII.
An Over/Under win total of 11.5 signals that oddsmakers believe the Ravens will have a bounce-back season. Baltimore will face the AFC and NFC South next season, in addition to against Buffalo, Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Odds: This upcoming season, Baltimore is the -112 favorite to win the AFC North, the +470 favorite to win the AFC and the +1000 third choice to win the Super Bowl.
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