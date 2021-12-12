Baltimore Ravens lose Lamar Jackson to ankle injury, severity to be determined

National Football League
Health-wise, the Baltimore Ravens just can't catch a break.

And the latest addition to their roster of injuries is indubitably the most impactful: Lamar Jackson, who went down early in Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson was carted off the field with a game-ending injury to his right ankle.

The quarterback later appeared on the sidelines in a walking boot to cheer on his backup, Tyler Huntley.

Huntley unleashed his best Jackson impression, as he tried to lead a near-impossible comeback after entering the game with a 10-0 deficit at the second quarter's inception. 

The Ravens faced a 24-6 hole by halftime.

Huntley nearly did pull off the miracle, guiding his team within two points after finding Mark Andrews for an eight-yard score with 1:17 left to play. Baltimore regained possession after recovering the ensuing onside kick but was stopped short on a fourth-and-6 snap, which put an end to their comeback efforts.

It was a disappointing end to a heart-pounding sequence of events for Baltimore fans, who watched Cleveland creep closer to them in the standings with a pivotal divisional win. The 24-22 win for Cleveland pushed the Browns to 7-6, while the Ravens slipped to 8-5 but provisionally remained in first place in the AFC North, pending the outcome of the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the San Francisco 49ers.

And immediately following the game's end, the franchise and its supporters turned their heads directly toward Jackson's direction, as they now await a positive diagnosis regarding the MVP's status.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle. 

FOX Sports Injury and Performance Analyst Dr. Matt Provencher weighed in on Jackson's injury, saying that if it is indeed an ankle sprain, Jackson could be out for one to three weeks, "depending on what imaging and the medical examination shows."

How much time could Lamar Jackson miss with an ankle injury? Dr. Matt explains
Dr. Matt Provencher predicts how much time Lamar Jackson could miss after the Baltimore Ravens QB was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in Week 14.

As Dr. Provencher pointed out, the severity of the potential sprain has yet to be determined. Regarding further tests, Harbaugh was cautious, telling reporters following the game that he'd wait to gauge Jackson's status on Monday before opting for further examination. 

Harbaugh also said he remains confident in his team's winning chances despite the uncertainty that Jackson's injury poses.

Things don't get any easier for the Ravens over the next three weeks. They will host the Green Bay Packers next week, before traveling to take on the Bengals in Week 16 and hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

This is a developing story.

