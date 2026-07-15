Alvin Kamara Staying In New Orleans, Reportedly Agreeing To Restructured Deal

Alvin Kamara won't be leaving the Big Easy this offseason.

The star running back has agreed to a restructured deal with the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Football reported Wednesday. The terms of Kamara's restructured deal aren't known.

Kamara, who'll turn 31 later in July, has been in trade rumors since the middle of the 2025 season. Those rumors intensified when the Saints signed former Jacksonville Jaguars standout running back Travies Etienne to a four-year, $48 million contract with $28 million guaranteed.

Now, the Saints will have one of the top running back duos on paper in the league. Kamara's a five-time Pro Bowler, while Etienne has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons.

However, Kamara will likely play second fiddle to Etienne in 2026. As Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards and had 13 total touchdowns last season, Kamara ran for a career-low 471 yards on 3.6 yards per carry in 11 games in 2025.

Still, the Saints' decision to keep Kamara shows their continued investment in second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. New Orleans has prioritized adding talent around Shough this offseason after he went 5-4 in nine starts last season. In addition to signing Etienne, the Saints also added one of the top interior offensive linemen in free agency, inking former Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards to a deal.

In the draft, the Saints used the eighth overall pick on Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. They also selected Georgia tight end Oscar Delp in the third round, which came after they signed veteran tight end Noah Fant in free agency.