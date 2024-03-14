National Football League AFC South Division odds: Texans open as slight favorites Published Mar. 14, 2024 12:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans are the early favorites to claim the division title next season.

After finishing last in the division in 2022, the Texans completed a reversal for the ages, winning their first division title since 2019.

Despite Houston being the lone AFC South representative in last year's playoffs, the Colts and Jaguars also ended the season with winning records, just one game behind the Texans in the overall standings.

The Jaguars also had a 4-2 record in the division, splitting their games with Houston, but losing the tiebreaker via overall record.

Let's take a look at the current oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC SOUTH DIVISION WINNER ODDS: *

Houston Texans: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Tennessee Titans: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

* odds as of 3/14/24

Here are the key points to know regarding each AFC South squad next season.

HOUSTON TEXANS

2023-24 division finish: 1st (4-2)

Bottom line: With a new coach and new quarterback in the fold, the Texans went from 3-13-1 in 2022 to 10-7 in 2023. C.J. Stroud was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, and DeMeco Ryans finished second in Coach of the Year voting. Now, the question becomes if Houston can repeat its success from last season, where it only finished a game ahead of Indianapolis and an underachieving Jacksonville.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

2023-24 division finish: 2nd (3-3)

Bottom line: The Colts saw promise from their rookie quarterback to start last season as well. However, Anthony Richardson only saw action in four games, suffering a concussion and a season-ending shoulder injury. How will he look upon his return to the fold? If he struggles, the Colts signed reigning Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco as his backup. Flacco went 4-1 as a starter in the regular season, leading Cleveland to the playoffs, where they were eventually blown out by Houston in the wild-card round.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

2023-24 division finish: 3rd (4-2)

Bottom line: Last season proved to be a dud for the Jags. They started the season 8-3, before losing five of their last six, including their Week 18 finale at Tennessee, with a playoff berth on the line. Trevor Lawrence seemingly took a step back, going 8-8 in 16 starts and throwing 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. In three seasons, he now has 58 TDs to 39 INTs. Still, he did lead Jacksonville to the division title in 2022.

TENNESSEE TITANS

2023-24 division finish: 4th (1-5)

Bottom line: Will Levis appears locked into the starting role for the Titans, after starting nine games last season, going 3-6 with eight TDs and four picks. He has reinforcements coming, however, in the form of former Jags wideout Calvin Ridley. Ridley has racked up 1,000 yards receiving twice in five seasons, including last year, when he caught 76 balls for 1,016 yards and eight scores.

