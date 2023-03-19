Adam Thielen agrees to reported 3-year deal with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have added another offensive weapon for the quarterback they'll presumably select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Wide receiver Adam Thielen has agreed to a three-year deal to join the Panthers, according to multiple reports. The value of the deal has yet to be disclosed.
The Panthers' addition of Thielen comes after they traded DJ Moore, along with draft picks, to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick, leaving their wide receiver room without much talent. Carolina's worked to rectify their lack of talent at the skill positions in the opening week of free agency. In addition to signing Thielen, the Panthers have also agreed to deals with running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst.
Thielen, 32, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was arguably one of the game's top receivers in the late 2010s, recording multiple 1,000-yard seasons before reaching the double-digit mark in receiving touchdowns in 2020 (14) and 2021 (10).
After grabbing 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, Thielen was released by Minnesota earlier in March in a cap-clearing move.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Cowboys' trade for Brandin Cooks perfectly fits team and philosophy
- Panthers make a huge bet with a QB in mind. But which one will they draft?
- Packers-Aaron Rodgers saga is a tale of two generations
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, live updates, best players available2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick for all seven roundsNFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- Bears lead list of top five teams winning NFL offseason so far2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect choices?C.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
- Sean Payton emphasizes physicality to rebuild Broncos quickly2023 NFL Draft WR Rankings: Quentin Johnston leads the prospects2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, live updates, best players available2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick for all seven roundsNFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- Bears lead list of top five teams winning NFL offseason so far2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect choices?C.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
- Sean Payton emphasizes physicality to rebuild Broncos quickly2023 NFL Draft WR Rankings: Quentin Johnston leads the prospects2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players