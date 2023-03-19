National Football League Adam Thielen agrees to reported 3-year deal with Panthers Published Mar. 19, 2023 8:19 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Carolina Panthers have added another offensive weapon for the quarterback they'll presumably select with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen has agreed to a three-year deal to join the Panthers, according to multiple reports. The value of the deal has yet to be disclosed.

The Panthers' addition of Thielen comes after they traded DJ Moore, along with draft picks, to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick, leaving their wide receiver room without much talent. Carolina's worked to rectify their lack of talent at the skill positions in the opening week of free agency. In addition to signing Thielen, the Panthers have also agreed to deals with running back Miles Sanders and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Thielen, 32, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was arguably one of the game's top receivers in the late 2010s, recording multiple 1,000-yard seasons before reaching the double-digit mark in receiving touchdowns in 2020 (14) and 2021 (10).

After grabbing 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, Thielen was released by Minnesota earlier in March in a cap-clearing move.

