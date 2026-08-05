Comeback On The Horizon? Aaron Donald Reportedly Worked Out For Rams

Two years after walking away from the game, Aaron Donald might be ready to put the pads back on. The former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle officially worked out with the team on Wednesday, per the NFL Wire .

Aaron Donald wanted to do a workout in a football helmet, even though he did not wear pads during it, according to ESPN . He ended up using the Rams’ team equipment at their facility during training camp, requiring them to report his activity to the NFL.

It's the latest development in Donald's long-rumored comeback. His workout came less than a week after Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Donald was trending toward a return to the team.

A league source recently told our Erc D. Williams that Donald was leaning toward returning. However, Los Angeles hasn't given Donald a date he has to make a decision.

When McVay told reporters last week that Donald could be returning to the Rams, he indicated that the star defensive tackle likely wouldn't rejoin the team until later in August.

If the 32-year-old Donald opts to return, he'll join arguably the league's top defense. The Rams acquired reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in June after adding former Kansas City Chiefs standouts Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson at cornerback. Those names join a talented Los Angeles defensive line that includes Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford.

Donald retired from the Rams following their wild-card loss against the Detroit Lions in the 2023 season. At the time of his retirement, Donald was already one of the most decorated defensive players in NFL history. The Super Bowl champion has won Defensive Player of the Year three times, recording 542 tackles, 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles in three seasons.