49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Could Miss Up To 10 Weeks

The injury bug strikes the San Francisco 49ers yet again.

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is reportedly expected to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on his injured left ankle.

Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he opted for surgery and added he expected Stribling to miss about 10 weeks.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN reported that 49ers rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is expected to miss at least a month after injuring his ankle in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers then officially placed Stribling on injured reserve, which will meant he would miss at least four games. Stribling’s absence is another blow to a wide receiver unit already missing Ricky Pearsall, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Stribling, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss, suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter against the Rams but returned to action. His return was brief, however, as he went down again on the 49ers' next drive and had to be carted off the field. While there was initial speculation of an Achilles tear, head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled that out after the game.

Stribling's impact in his NFL debut was limited, but the 49ers were still able to pull out a win against their divisional opponent. The passing attack didn’t miss a beat, as quarterback Brock Purdy put together a strong performance.

Though Stribling failed to record a catch in the season opener, he had a strong offseason and training camp for the 49ers. With him sidelined, expect an increased workload for veteran receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson. Against the Rams, the trio combined for 14 catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers host the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. How the San Francisco offense maintains its explosiveness will be something to watch.