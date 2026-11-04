Brandon Aiyuk Files For NFL Reinstatement, Plans To Report To 49ers Facility Friday

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk has applied to be reinstated to the San Francisco 49ers from the reserve/left squad list and plans to report to the team later this week.

Aiyuk’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus , said Wednesday that Aiyuk has officially submitted his paperwork to the NFL to get back and is planning to return to the 49ers on Friday.

Aiyuk hasn’t played a game in more than two years since going down with a knee injury in October 2024 and has been on the reserve/left squad list after leaving the Niners late last season.

He fired agent Ryan Williams during his long-running dispute with the 49ers and was without representation until he recently hired Rosenhaus.

Aiyuk will remain under contract with the 49ers after he is reinstated by the NFL. San Francisco general manager John Lynch previously has said he doesn’t expect Aiyuk to play for the Niners again.

They previously voided $27 million guaranteed in Aiyuk’s contract for 2026 for failing to participate in meetings and other team activities last summer when he was rehabilitating his knee injury.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension just before the start of the 2024 season following a lengthy contract hold-in that kept him out of training camp. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns and was a second-team All-Pro.

Aiyuk had only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games in 2024 before getting injured. The 28-year-old has 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 TDs since being drafted in the first round in 2020.

Reporting by the Associated Press.