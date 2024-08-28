National Football League 49ers expect Brandon Aiyuk to end 'hold in,' but star WR still absent from practice Updated Aug. 28, 2024 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is expected to practice soon for the first time this summer, but he was absent at the start of practice on Wednesday, per reports. The star receiver is also apparently no closer to signing a long-term extension with the team.

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke Wednesday before the team held its first practice since reducing the roster to 53 players and said he hoped that Aiyuk would be on the field after a lengthy contract "hold in."

"I know he's been cleared by our doctors so I hope that he's out there practicing today," Shanahan said.

Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program as he sought a long-term extension or a possible trade to a team willing to pay him. He reported to training camp in July to avoid fines but has refused to practice without a deal, with Shanahan citing a back injury as the official reason.

With Shanahan saying that Aiyuk has been cleared by doctors, he could be subject to fines or other punishment if he continues to refuse to practice.

Aiyuk had been set to play on a fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million this season and wanted San Francisco to make him the latest receiver to cash in with a long-term deal. Eleven receivers before Aiyuk had signed contracts worth at least $70 million already this offseason with Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings setting the top of the market.

Aiyuk was a key part of San Francisco's offense last season as he formed a great connection with quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

