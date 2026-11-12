2026 NFL Week 10 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

There are some huge division games this week that could play a major factor in the NFL postseason race.

Here's where I'm putting my money ahead of this weekend.

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A huge game in the NFC East kicks off Week 10. Giants quarterback JJ McCarthy is expected to play, but did leave the game last week with a hip injury. His passing prop is set at 208.5, but with some possible wind and rain in the forecast, I’ll go Under on the oft-injured McCarthy.

Hill's Pick: J.J. McCarthy Under 208.5 passing yards (-110)

The Lions played five straight Overs to start the year, but have since played three games in a row that went Under the total. This is still a high-powered offense and a subpar defense. I expect the Lions to get back to their high-scoring ways this week against a Patriots team that has also recently struggled defensively.

Hill's Pick: Over 51.5 (-110)

Bijan Robinson is averaging close to 100 yards per game and his rush prop is set at 86.5. As long as the Falcons can keep it close enough to stick with the running game, I like him to go Over this number.

Hill's Pick: Bijan Robinson Over 86.5 rushing yards (-110)

November in Cleveland usually means windy and low-scoring games. With the total set at 41.5, I expect points to be hard to come by.

Hill's Pick: Under 41.5 (-110)

Vikings kicker Will Reichard is the gift that keeps giving. He is a field goal machine who has four games with three made field goals, and another game with five. Reichard has multiple field goals in six of eight games. I’ll go back to him this week.

Hill's Pick: Will Reichard Over 1.5 field goals (-120)

The Titans have been bad defensively and just shipped off some of their better players (Amani Hooker and Jeffrey Simmons) at the trade deadline. The Jaguars are red-hot, and have extra rest, look for them to light up the scoreboard Sunday.

Hill's Pick: Jaguars Over 27.5 (-130)

Two bad teams squaring off in this one, with Kyle McCord making his first career start at quarterback for the Dolphins. I’ll take the home team to win by a touchdown vs. the inexperienced McCord.

Hill's Pick: Colts -3.5 (-110)

The Saints used the eighth pick in the draft on rookie Jordyn Tyson last April. Tyson has been injured most of his rookie year, but appears to be healthy now and could have a breakout game against a banged-up Panthers secondary.

Hill's Pick: Jordyn Tyson Over 41.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Jets fell apart in the second half last week against the Chiefs after leading for much of the first half. While they will once again pick near the top of the draft, the Jets do have an underrated offense and get the Bills off of a short week. I expect a close game.

Hill's Pick: Jets +8.5 (-110)

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak knows the Seahawks' personnel well, having been the offensive coordinator there last season. I think that knowledge can help keep this game close against the defending champs, who have struggled offensively.

Hill's Pick: Raiders +6.5 (-110)

The Cardinals upset the Rams last month without scoring a touchdown. Both of these teams, however, look different for the rematch, with a ton of injuries for both offenses. I expect a low-scoring game.

Hill's Pick: Under 39.5 (-110)

The Cowboys can’t be trusted to cover as a favorite with their lackluster defense. However, getting 3.5 points at home here is appealing considering the 49ers still aren’t fully healthy.

Hill's Pick: Cowboys +3.5 (-110)

One of the biggest games of the week is an AFC North showdown that will go a long way in deciding who wins the division. The Steelers won the first meeting, but I like the talented Bengals to strike back and win the rematch.

Hill's Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Last week, I vowed to keep picking against the Chargers until they gave me a reason not to. They are not only winless but have not covered the spread once this season. I’ll bet against them again on Monday night.