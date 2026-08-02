2026 NFL Odds: Which Will Be The Winningest Teams?

Let the odds tell it, and the Rams and Ravens are expected to be this season's juggernauts.

Los Angeles certainly makes sense, but why might this be the case for Baltimore? Well, presumably, the hope is that a healthy Lamar Jackson returns to form.

Check out which teams are expected to win the most games, as well as which squads are expected to remain undefeated the longest (DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Aug. 3).

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MOST WINS

Rams: +590 (bet $10 to win $69 total)

Ravens: +790 (bet $10 to win $89 total)

Bills: +1125 (bet $10 to win $122.50 total)

Seahawks: +1150 (bet $10 to win $125 total)

Lions: +1425 (bet $10 to win $152.50 total)

Eagles: +1450 (bet $10 to win $155 total)

Patriots: +1550 (bet $10 to win $165 total)

Chiefs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bengals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Packers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

What to know: Last season's leaders in wins were the Broncos, Seahawks and Patriots (14), followed by the Jaguars (13). However, Seattle is the only one of that group near the top of the oddsboard coming into this season, and still, it only has the fourth-shortest odds. Topping the board are the Rams (who are also the Super Bowl favorites), along with the Ravens (who are favored to win the AFC). The Rams won 12 games last season, finishing second in the NFC West behind the Seahawks. The Ravens, though, only won eight games and missed the playoffs in the process. Buffalo slots in at third on the board, and it also won 12 games last year.

LAST UNDEFEATED TEAM

Chiefs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rams: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Ravens: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Seahawks: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Lions: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Packers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

49ers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Texans: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Bears: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Eagles: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: The Chiefs are +1600 to win the most games (eighth on the board), but are favored to be the last undefeated team. Why? Well, this one has a lot to do with scheduling, but the Chiefs' schedule isn't a walk in the park to begin the season. They host the Broncos in Week 1 and Indy in Week 2, before games against the Dolphins and Raiders in Weeks 3 and 4. Then there is a bye in Week 5, followed by a home date with the Chargers, at Seattle and at Denver in Weeks 6, 7 and 8. As for the Rams and Ravens, they are tied at second on the board. L.A. opens the year with the 49ers, Giants, Broncos, Eagles and Bills, while the Ravens have a seemingly easier road, opening with the Colts, Saints, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons and Browns.