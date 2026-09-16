National Football League
2026 NFL Odds: Which Betting Streaks Will Continue?
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds: Which Betting Streaks Will Continue?

Published Sep. 16, 2026 1:21 p.m. ET

A number of NFL teams have gone streaking. 

There are some impressive streaks currently taking place across the league — for better and for worse. 

Will they continue in Week 2 of this season? 

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 16.

 

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National Football League2026 NFL Team Betting Streaks

Seahawks (-205) @ Cardinals
SEA 15 straight wins as favorite

Steelers @ Patriots (-218)
NE 13 straight wins as favorite

Panthers (+2.5, -108) @ Falcons (+114)
CAR 12 straight losses as favorite
CAR 12 straight games failing to cover as favorite

Commanders (+4.5) @ Cowboys (-225)
DAL 12 straight wins as home favorites in NFC East
DAL 6 straight games failing to cover the spread

Giants (+7) @ Rams (-355)
NY 12 straight losses as road underdog
LA 4 straight games failing to cover the spread

Browns (+310) @ Buccaneers 
TB 8 straight losses against AFC North

Colts @ Chiefs (-285)
IND 8 straight losses straight up

Saints (+8.5) @ Ravens (-395)
NO 7 straight games covering the spread
BAL 7 straight win against NFC South

Raiders @ Chargers (-290)
LV 7 straight losses at SoFi Stadium

Eagles (-325) @ Titans
PHI 7 straight wins against AFC South

Dolphins @ 49ers (-950)
SF 7 straight wins as favorite

Packers @ Jets (+170)
GB 6 straight losses straight up

Bengals @ Texans (-148)
HOU 6 straight wins as favorite

 

Here are a few points to know about this list of streaks:

Super Bowl Streakers: The two Super Bowl participants from last season — Seattle and New England — went 16-1 and 13-1 as favorites last season, respectively. The last time Seattle lost as a favorite was in Week 5 of last season against Tampa Bay. The last time New England lost as a favorite was in Week 1 of last season against Las Vegas.

In Need Of Cover: The Cowboys are far from a cover machine. Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite over Washington this weekend, looking to cover for the first time in seven games. The last time Dallas covered was a 31-28 win over Kansas City in Week 13 of last season. The Rams are in somewhat of the same boat, failing to cover in each of their last four games. They last covered against the Cardinals in Week 18 of last season, winning 37-20.

Where Are The Wins?: Sometimes, teams just straight up lose. Such is the case with Indianapolis and Green Bay. The Colts have lost eight straight, while the Packers have lost their last six. Indianapolis' next four games are at Kansas City, at home against Houston and Washington, and then on the road against Pittsburgh. Will it be favored in any of those games? As for the Packers, they are 4.5-point favorites at the Jets this week.

 
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