National Football League 2025 Washington Commanders Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Washington Commanders training camp below:

Washington Commanders Training Camp

Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

Location: Ashburn, Virginia

Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Terry McLaurin is frustrated at Commanders for lack of long-term deal | The Facility

Training Camp Open Practices

Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend): 9:00 a.m. ET

Monday, July 28 (Season Ticket Member Only: Ultra Membership): 9:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 (Open to the Public): 9:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 (Season Ticket Member Only: Business Network): 9:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 2 (Open to the Public: Kids Day): 9:00 a.m. ET

Monday, August 4 (Season Ticket Member Only: Friends & Family): 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 10 (Military Appreciation Day presented by USAA): 1:45 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Washington Commanders:

Washington Commanders Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Commanders:

Upside

"Jayden Daniels is on a superstar trajectory after one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in league history. The Commanders have been savvy about building around him (and his cheap contract) too, trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Washington also added a first-round offensive tackle in Josh Conerly Jr. and re-signed tight end Zach Ertz. This is a team set to compete for Super Bowls for many years to come. "

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more