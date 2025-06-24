2025 Washington Commanders Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Washington Commanders training camp below:
Washington Commanders Training Camp
- Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
- Location: Ashburn, Virginia
- Reporting date: July 18 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend): 9:00 a.m. ET
- Monday, July 28 (Season Ticket Member Only: Ultra Membership): 9:00 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29 (Open to the Public): 9:00 a.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31 (Season Ticket Member Only: Business Network): 9:00 a.m. ET
- Saturday, August 2 (Open to the Public: Kids Day): 9:00 a.m. ET
- Monday, August 4 (Season Ticket Member Only: Friends & Family): 9:00 a.m. ET
- Sunday, August 10 (Military Appreciation Day presented by USAA): 1:45 p.m. ET
Washington Commanders 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 8: Commanders at Patriots – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 18: Commanders vs. Bengals – 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- August 23: Commanders vs. Ravens – 12:00 p.m. ET
Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Washington Commanders:
- Round 1: Josh Conerly (OL, Oregon)
- Round 2: Trey Amos (CB, Ole Miss)
- Round 4: Jaylin Lane (WR, Virginia Tech)
- Round 6: Kain Medrano (LB, UCLA)
- Round 7: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB, Arizona)
Washington Commanders Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Commanders:
Upside
"Jayden Daniels is on a superstar trajectory after one of the best rookie quarterback seasons in league history. The Commanders have been savvy about building around him (and his cheap contract) too, trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Washington also added a first-round offensive tackle in Josh Conerly Jr. and re-signed tight end Zach Ertz. This is a team set to compete for Super Bowls for many years to come. "
-
It’s Time for Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders to Show Us Who He Really Is
Belichick Fires Back At Kraft For Saying Patriots Took 'Big Risk' In Hiring Him
Will Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Get the Contract His All-Pro Play Commands?
-
2025 NFL uniform changes: Chargers Drop Alternates, Bucs Bring Back 1976 Look
Commanders' Terry McLaurin Casts Doubt On Attending Training Camp Due To Contract
Micah Parsons on Cowboys Extension Talks: 'I'm Going to Get Mine No Matter What'
-
How Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Can Make a Year 2 Leap: ‘Marv’s Got to Be Marv’
Ex-NFL QB Bridgewater Suspended from HS Coaching for Giving Benefits to Players
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
-
It’s Time for Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders to Show Us Who He Really Is
Belichick Fires Back At Kraft For Saying Patriots Took 'Big Risk' In Hiring Him
Will Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Get the Contract His All-Pro Play Commands?
-
2025 NFL uniform changes: Chargers Drop Alternates, Bucs Bring Back 1976 Look
Commanders' Terry McLaurin Casts Doubt On Attending Training Camp Due To Contract
Micah Parsons on Cowboys Extension Talks: 'I'm Going to Get Mine No Matter What'
-
How Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Can Make a Year 2 Leap: ‘Marv’s Got to Be Marv’
Ex-NFL QB Bridgewater Suspended from HS Coaching for Giving Benefits to Players
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028