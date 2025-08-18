National Football League 2025 NFL Preseason Odds: Underdogs, Overs Have Ruled Weeks 1 & 2 Published Aug. 18, 2025 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Underdogs and Overs are the darlings of the NFL preseason. At least that's been the case so far in 2025.

According to BetMGM, underdogs have gone 19-12 against the spread (ATS) and Overs have gone 22-9.

When it comes to Overs, going into Sunday's games, they had a 22-7 record. And then the Jaguars-Saints matchup hit the Under, as did the Bills-Bears tilt.

The latter, however, not only hit the Under and deviated from the betting trend, but it also had a bad beat for the ages.

The Bears knelt it out on first and goal, ran out the clock for the two-minute warning to end the game and ultimately prevented one bettor's chance at cashing in on $3k.

So will Monday night's Bengals-Commanders contest follow the trend of Overs hitting and underdogs covering to cap off Week 2 of preseason?

Let's look at the odds at BetMGM as of Aug. 18.

BENGALS @ COMMANDERS (8 p.m., ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Bengals -4 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Commanders +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: According to reports, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels — who didn't play in the team's first preseason game — could possibly play a few series against Cincinnati. As Washington plays host for the first time this preseason, Daniels & Co. enter the matchup as 4-point underdogs.

On the Bengals' side, Cincy's starting QB Joe Burrow did start in the squad's first preseason game. In that contest against the Eagles, Burrow had 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 loss. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters over the weekend that his plan was to play his starters for at least a portion of the first quarter.

