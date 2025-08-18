2025 NFL Preseason Odds: Underdogs, Overs Have Ruled Weeks 1 & 2
Underdogs and Overs are the darlings of the NFL preseason. At least that's been the case so far in 2025.
According to BetMGM, underdogs have gone 19-12 against the spread (ATS) and Overs have gone 22-9.
When it comes to Overs, going into Sunday's games, they had a 22-7 record. And then the Jaguars-Saints matchup hit the Under, as did the Bills-Bears tilt.
The latter, however, not only hit the Under and deviated from the betting trend, but it also had a bad beat for the ages.
The Bears knelt it out on first and goal, ran out the clock for the two-minute warning to end the game and ultimately prevented one bettor's chance at cashing in on $3k.
So will Monday night's Bengals-Commanders contest follow the trend of Overs hitting and underdogs covering to cap off Week 2 of preseason?
Let's look at the odds at BetMGM as of Aug. 18.
BENGALS @ COMMANDERS (8 p.m., ET, ESPN)
Point spread: Bengals -4 (Bengals favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Commanders +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
What to know: According to reports, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels — who didn't play in the team's first preseason game — could possibly play a few series against Cincinnati. As Washington plays host for the first time this preseason, Daniels & Co. enter the matchup as 4-point underdogs.
On the Bengals' side, Cincy's starting QB Joe Burrow did start in the squad's first preseason game. In that contest against the Eagles, Burrow had 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 loss. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters over the weekend that his plan was to play his starters for at least a portion of the first quarter.
Jim Harbaugh Refuses to Comment on Michigan's Heavy Penalties for Sign-Stealing
Bengals Reportedly Listening to Trade Offers on Star DE Trey Hendrickson
K.J. Henry Lifts Dillon Gabriel-led Browns to Preseason Win vs. Eagles
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 2 Games, TV Channels, How to Watch
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: Matthew Stafford Suits Up for 1st Rams Practice of Camp
Bills vs Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Odds for NFL Preseason Week 2 action
Who Are The 10 Highest-Paid NFL Players Entering The 2025 Season?
Lack of Matthew Stafford Succession Plan Could Cost Rams Super Bowl Shot
