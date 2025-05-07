National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Which QB will take the first snap for the Giants? Updated May. 8, 2025 1:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The QB room in New York is a bit crowded.

After selecting Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants (technically) have four options for the starting job.

Who will take the first snap for the G-Men in Week 1?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 8.

QB to take first snap for Giants in regular-season Week 1

Russell Wilson: -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Jameis Winston: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jaxson Dart: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Tommy DeVito: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

A little past the midway point of the 2024-25 NFL season, the Giants' biggest need became quarterback.

N.Y. benched longtime starter Daniel Jones after Week 10, leading to Jones asking for his release and the Giants obliging.

Jones was then signed by Minnesota and the Giants rolled out Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle over the last seven weeks.

In response, once the offseason commenced, the Giants signed not one but two signal-callers: Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Wilson — a Pro Bowler in 2024 — started 11 games for Pittsburgh last season, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. And in a recent press conference, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wilson will be under center to start the season.

"Russ will be our starter, and that's how it'll be once we get started here in the spring."

Did Giants make right decision trading up to select Jaxson Dart?

However, that was a little bit before New York selected Dart.

The Giants traded up to draft Dart with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Last season, at Ole Miss, he threw for 4,279 passing yards, third-most in the country. He also found success on the ground, compiling 495 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Added Daboll of Dart: "We traded up for him. We're ecstatic to have him. He's got a lot of makings of a good quarterback, and there's a long way to go. There's a developmental process that he's going to have to go through. Again, these offenses are not easy to learn, and the execution has to be at a high level."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!





