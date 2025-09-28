National Football League
2025 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games
National Football League

2025 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games

Published Sep. 29, 2025 12:13 a.m. ET

NFL Week 5 kicks off Thursday night, as the Rams host the 49ers.

Here are the lines for every Week 5 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Week 5 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 2

49ERS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -3
Moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +150
Total O/U: 47.5

SUNDAY, OCT. 5

VIKINGS @ BROWNS

Spread: Vikings -4.5
Moneyline: Vikings -218, Browns +180
Total O/U: 37.5

BRONCOS @ EAGLES

Spread: Eagles -5.5
Moneyline: Eagles -238, Broncos +195
Total O/U: 43.5

TEXANS @ RAVENS

Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total O/U: TBD

RAIDERS @ COLTS

Spread: Colts -6.5
Moneyline: Colts -298, Raiders +240
Total O/U: 48.5

COWBOYS @ JETS

Spread: Cowboys -1.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Jets +105
Total O/U: 46.5

DOLPHINS @ PANTHERS

Spread: Dolphins -1.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -125, Panthers +105
Total O/U: 46.5

GIANTS @ SAINTS

Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants -135, Saints +114
Total O/U: 42.5

BUCCANEERS @ SEAHAWKS

Spread: Seahawks -2.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -142, Buccaneers +120
Total O/U: 45.5

TITANS @ CARDINALS

Spread: Cardinals -8.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -500, +380
Total O/U: 41.5

LIONS @ BENGALS

Spread: Lions -8.5
Moneyline: Lions -440, Bengals +340
Total O/U: 48.5

COMMANDERS @ CHARGERS

Spread: Chargers -3
Moneyline: Chargers -166, Commanders +140
Total O/U: 47.5

PATRIOTS @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -8.5
Moneyline: Bills -470, Patriots +360
Total O/U: 50.5

MONDAY, OCT. 6

CHIEFS @ JAGUARS

Spread: Chiefs -3
Moneyline: Chiefs -166, Jaguars +140
Total O/U: 45.5

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jets DC Steve Wilks Responds to Baker Mayfield's 'Personal' Remarks

Jets DC Steve Wilks Responds to Baker Mayfield's 'Personal' Remarks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes