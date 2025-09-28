National Football League 2025 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games Published Sep. 29, 2025 12:13 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 5 kicks off Thursday night, as the Rams host the 49ers.

Here are the lines for every Week 5 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Week 5 Odds

THURSDAY, OCT. 2

49ERS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -3

Moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +150

Total O/U: 47.5

SUNDAY, OCT. 5

VIKINGS @ BROWNS

Spread: Vikings -4.5

Moneyline: Vikings -218, Browns +180

Total O/U: 37.5

BRONCOS @ EAGLES

Spread: Eagles -5.5

Moneyline: Eagles -238, Broncos +195

Total O/U: 43.5

TEXANS @ RAVENS

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Total O/U: TBD

RAIDERS @ COLTS

Spread: Colts -6.5

Moneyline: Colts -298, Raiders +240

Total O/U: 48.5

COWBOYS @ JETS

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Jets +105

Total O/U: 46.5

DOLPHINS @ PANTHERS

Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -125, Panthers +105

Total O/U: 46.5

GIANTS @ SAINTS

Spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants -135, Saints +114

Total O/U: 42.5

BUCCANEERS @ SEAHAWKS

Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -142, Buccaneers +120

Total O/U: 45.5

TITANS @ CARDINALS

Spread: Cardinals -8.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -500, +380

Total O/U: 41.5

LIONS @ BENGALS

Spread: Lions -8.5

Moneyline: Lions -440, Bengals +340

Total O/U: 48.5

COMMANDERS @ CHARGERS

Spread: Chargers -3

Moneyline: Chargers -166, Commanders +140

Total O/U: 47.5

PATRIOTS @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -8.5

Moneyline: Bills -470, Patriots +360

Total O/U: 50.5

MONDAY, OCT. 6

CHIEFS @ JAGUARS

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: Chiefs -166, Jaguars +140

Total O/U: 45.5

