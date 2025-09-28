2025 NFL Odds Week 5: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games
NFL Week 5 kicks off Thursday night, as the Rams host the 49ers.
Here are the lines for every Week 5 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.
(All times ET)
2025 NFL Week 5 Odds
THURSDAY, OCT. 2
49ERS @ RAMS
Spread: Rams -3
Moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +150
Total O/U: 47.5
SUNDAY, OCT. 5
VIKINGS @ BROWNS
Spread: Vikings -4.5
Moneyline: Vikings -218, Browns +180
Total O/U: 37.5
BRONCOS @ EAGLES
Spread: Eagles -5.5
Moneyline: Eagles -238, Broncos +195
Total O/U: 43.5
TEXANS @ RAVENS
Spread: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Total O/U: TBD
RAIDERS @ COLTS
Spread: Colts -6.5
Moneyline: Colts -298, Raiders +240
Total O/U: 48.5
COWBOYS @ JETS
Spread: Cowboys -1.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Jets +105
Total O/U: 46.5
DOLPHINS @ PANTHERS
Spread: Dolphins -1.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -125, Panthers +105
Total O/U: 46.5
GIANTS @ SAINTS
Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants -135, Saints +114
Total O/U: 42.5
BUCCANEERS @ SEAHAWKS
Spread: Seahawks -2.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -142, Buccaneers +120
Total O/U: 45.5
TITANS @ CARDINALS
Spread: Cardinals -8.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -500, +380
Total O/U: 41.5
LIONS @ BENGALS
Spread: Lions -8.5
Moneyline: Lions -440, Bengals +340
Total O/U: 48.5
COMMANDERS @ CHARGERS
Spread: Chargers -3
Moneyline: Chargers -166, Commanders +140
Total O/U: 47.5
PATRIOTS @ BILLS
Spread: Bills -8.5
Moneyline: Bills -470, Patriots +360
Total O/U: 50.5
MONDAY, OCT. 6
CHIEFS @ JAGUARS
Spread: Chiefs -3
Moneyline: Chiefs -166, Jaguars +140
Total O/U: 45.5
